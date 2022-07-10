Blue Mountain fire crew turns close call into public warning

Blue Mountain fire crew turns close call into public warning

Fire crews responded to a call Saturday regarding smoke coming from a single-family dwelling in Thornbury, Ont. (Provided/Blue Mountain Fire Services Department) Fire crews responded to a call Saturday regarding smoke coming from a single-family dwelling in Thornbury, Ont. (Provided/Blue Mountain Fire Services Department)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver