Beausoleil First Nation takes proactive steps against uptick in crime

After a noticeable uptick in crime, officials with the Beausoleil First Nation have taken extra steps to keep their community safe.

At the height of the pandemic, security within the First Nation began to notice a change.

"It wasn't until we started security and flagging everyone who went through and keeping track of who was on and who was off that we found out drugs were a big problem in the community," said Chief Joanne Sandy of the Beausoleil First Nation. "So our focus is to try and prevent the drugs from getting onto the First Nation and to try and educate our members."

Drugs, in particular, are an issue that plagues communities across the country.

While the Island First Nation is relatively remote due to its limited access, security officials said it's not immune to crime.

"It's just compounding here in terms of effects because we are such a small, isolated community," said Pasha Sandy, Security Manager with the Beausoleil First Nation. "Services are growing, but again, they are isolated; there are a lot of limited capabilities just to our size and funding, so we rely a lot on outside agencies."

Security works with the Anishinabek police, social services and other agencies on the First Nation to ensure residents, especially vulnerable youth or elders, are not targeted.

"We extend beyond focussing on drugs," Pasha Sandy said. "We're also there as a community service, in partnership with everyone here."

One of those community services is Crime Stoppers.

On Thursday, the First Nation committed to funding $5,000 over the next decade to support Crime Stoppers Initiatives.