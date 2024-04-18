Barrie zoning decision sparks debate
Barrie city councillors took a step forward in helping local businesses create new opportunities south of the border at Wednesday's meeting. But before that, they faced some pushback for a vote from last week.
The empty piece of land along Harvie Road will no longer be zoned for agricultural purposes despite a last-minute push by its owners, SmartCentres Real Estate Company.
"I don't support giving SmartCentres a upwards of $150,000 tax cut at the expense of residents in our community," said Mayor Alex Nuttall.
Last week, in a near-unanimous vote, councillors decided to end temporarily zoning the land for agriculture until it is ready for development, concluding that in the previous seven years, zoning has lost hundreds of thousands of dollars in potential tax revenue.
On Wednesday, the SmartCentres pushed back.
"In our view, the requested interim use represents good planning for the property while we continue to work on the development of the property," said Mark Resnick with SmartCentres.
That development, which has only approved its draft plan, includes an elementary school, 155 semi-detached and townhouse units, two blocks slated for apartment buildings, and a public park. The owners are arguing that temporary zoning until studies are done is beneficial.
"Farming reduces nuisance and dumping on the property while supporting a local farmer as we advance the approvals," said Resnick.
However, the mayor and council didn't budge.
"We are a business-friendly environment, but that is not going to include giving a random tax break," continued Resnick.
Councillors moved forward with work on Wednesday to establish a new sister city relationship with Saginaw, Michigan. The city wants to expand its economic development and business opportunities with other partnerships.
"This relationship with Saginaw, Michigan, came around quite quickly, and we're very excited to add the first North American international relations between the City to our complement of twin cities," said city councillor Jim Harris.
Pointing to the auto sector first, the mayor says the relationship could be much broader.
"When you look at where there is growth, it's in high-tech manufacturing, it's in digital jobs, and so we really want to look at everything," concluded Nuttall.
Top Stories
-
ROAD CLOSURE
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Health Canada to change sperm donor screening rules for men who have sex with men
Health Canada will change its longstanding policy restricting gay and bisexual men from donating to sperm banks in Canada, CTV News has learned. The federal health agency has adopted a revised directive removing the ban on gay, bisexual and other men who have sex with men, effective May 8.
American millionaire Jonathan Lehrer denied bail after being charged with killing Canadian couple
American millionaire Jonathan Lehrer, one of two men charged in the killings of a Canadian couple in Dominica, has been denied bail.
LeBlanc says he plans to run in next election, under Trudeau's leadership
Cabinet minister Dominic LeBlanc says he plans to run in the next election as a candidate under Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's leadership, amid questions about his rumoured interest in succeeding his longtime friend for the top job.
Security Council plans to vote on UN membership for Palestine
The UN Security Council is set to vote Thursday on a resolution that would allow the state of Palestine to join the United Nations as a full member, a step the United States opposes and will veto if necessary.
Grandparent scam suspects had ties to Italian organized crime, police allege
A group of suspects that allegedly defrauded seniors across Ontario and other parts of Canada using a so-called emergency grandparent scam appear to have ties to 'Italian traditional organized crime,' according to an investigator involved in the OPP-led probe.
Sports columnist apologizes for 'oafish' comments directed at Caitlin Clark. The controversy isn’t over
A male columnist has apologized for a cringeworthy moment during former University of Iowa superstar and college basketball’s highest scorer Caitlin Clark’s first news conference as an Indiana Fever player.
Cat found on Toronto Pearson airport runway 3 days after going missing
Kevin the cat has been reunited with his family after enduring a harrowing three-day ordeal while lost at Toronto Pearson International Airport earlier this week.
Trend Line Anger, pessimism towards federal government reach six-year high: Nanos survey
Most Canadians in March reported feeling angry or pessimistic towards the federal government than at any point in the last six years, according to a survey by Nanos Research.
B.C.'s short-term rental regulations include $10K daily penalties for Airbnb, other platforms
Short-term rental platforms that violate B.C.'s pending regulations can face administrative penalties of up to $10,000 per day, officials announced Thursday.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
Gas price hike blamed on change in seasons, motorists 'shocked'
Gas prices across Ontario have spiked to levels not seen in nearly two years as the switch from winter fuel to a more expensive summer blend pushes the price at the pumps.
-
Advocacy group holds mock funerals mourning the 'death of affordable housing'
Concerned citizens came together, donned their best funeral blacks, and mourned 'the death of affordable housing' on Thursday.
-
Private room in Waterloo hair salon aims to remove barriers
The goal is to create a safe salon experience for all.
London
-
'Mistakes happen': Health minister says patients have recourse if charged inappropriately
The provincial government is advising there is recourse for those who believe they've been wrongfully billed for healthcare services.
-
Mourning loss of affordable housing in London
Members of London Acorn chanted slogans and called for urgent action from all levels of government to prevent the loss of affordable housing units.
-
The bright lights are shining on a familiar London landmark this week
'I’ll be out here recording, for sure': An Amazon Prime video production comes to Blackfriars Bridge.
Windsor
-
Essex-Windsor EMS hopes new app can spark a surge in AED mapping, installations
The Essex-Windsor EMS is turning to smartphone tech to map lifesaving Automatic External Defibrillators (AED) in the region as new legislation is set to make mapping mandatory.
-
Parents and personal support worker charged in death of Windsor woman
Two parents and a personal support worker in Windsor have been charged in connection to the death of a 29-year-old woman. On April 19, 2022, police were called to a home in the 2600 block of Meadowbrook Lane near Lauzon Parkway for an 'unresponsive female.'
-
One person taken to hospital, dog and birds rescued from house fire
One person has been taken to hospital after Windsor fire crews responded to a house on Alexis Road. The call came in shortly after 12 p.m. and multiple units responded.
Northern Ontario
-
Private Northern Ont. college accused of taking tuition, but not offering courses
A private career college in North Bay is under intense scrutiny from students for taking tuition but not offering courses, and from former teachers who say they haven't been paid.
-
Box of dead puppies found at northern Ont. landfill site
WARNING: Please be aware that some details of this story are upsetting. An animal cruelty investigation is underway in northern Ontario after a box of dead puppies was found at a landfill site, police say.
-
Body of missing man found, northern Ontario police say
The body of a missing man has been found after his vehicle was pulled into a northern creek on Saturday morning, Ontario Provincial Police say.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Northern Ont. woman wins big with gifted lottery scratch ticket
A 65-year-old northern Ontario woman says her winning lottery scratch ticket is the best present she has ever received.
-
Small northern Ont. town loses access to mobile cancer screening
A northern Ont. city councillor says she fears many women will go without the proper health care after town loses access to mobile cancer screening.
-
Sault cracking down on people who misuse accessible parking spots
For the next several months, the City of Sault Ste. Marie will be cracking down on people who improperly use accessible parking spaces.
Ottawa
-
1 dead following wrong-way crash on Hwy. 417 in Ottawa's east end
The driver killed in a head-on crash on Hwy. 417 in Ottawa's east end was driving eastbound in the westbound lanes when the vehicle collided with a second vehicle, according to Ontario Provincial Police.
-
Barrhaven's mass killing suspect appears in court Thursday, here's what's new
The suspect accused of murdering six people at a home in Barrhaven made another brief court appearance Thursday afternoon.
-
Eastbound Parkdale on-ramp will be closed for nearly the entire summer
Motorists in Ottawa will soon need to brace for a significant road closure affecting the eastbound on-ramp at Parkdale for almost four months this summer.
Toronto
-
Grandparent scam suspects had ties to Italian organized crime, police allege
A group of suspects that allegedly defrauded seniors across Ontario and other parts of Canada using a so-called emergency grandparent scam appear to have ties to 'Italian traditional organized crime,' according to an investigator involved in the OPP-led probe.
-
Cat found on Toronto Pearson airport runway 3 days after going missing
Kevin the cat has been reunited with his family after enduring a harrowing three-day ordeal while lost at Toronto Pearson International Airport earlier this week.
-
Doug Ford calls 14 cent overnight jump in gas prices in Ontario 'disgusting'
Gas prices jumped an average of 14 cents per litre overnight in the GTA, climbing to levels not seen in nearly two years as the switch from winter fuel to a more expensive summer blend pushes up the price at the pumps.
Montreal
-
Quebec judge suspends parts of Bill 96 that apply to English school boards
The English Montreal School Board (EMSB) is celebrating what it calls a 'significant win' in court after a judge stayed parts of Quebec's language laws that apply to English school boards across the province.
-
American millionaire Jonathan Lehrer denied bail after being charged with killing Canadian couple
American millionaire Jonathan Lehrer, one of two men charged in the killings of a Canadian couple in Dominica, has been denied bail.
-
Gas prices jump up past $1.90 across Quebec
Motorists are facing higher prices in many parts of Quebec as gas stations switch from winter to summer gasoline.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia premier says agreement reached with teachers union, strike averted
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston says an agreement in principle has been reached on a new contract for public school teachers.
-
Teen charged in death of Tyson MacDonald has case set over to June
The case of the teen charged in the death of Tyson MacDonald in southeastern Prince Edward Island has once again been adjourned.
-
N.S. justice minister apologizes for domestic violence comments
Nova Scotia's opposition parties are calling for the justice minister to resign after he said domestic violence is not an "epidemic."
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg police make arrest in large-scale theft of Apple electronics
The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) has made an arrest in a large-scale theft of Apple electronics, valued at nearly $2 million CAD.
-
'This program has saved lives': New report highlights success of Mobile Overdose Prevention Site during first year of operation
The Mobile Overdose Prevention Site operated by Sunshine House has been in operation since late 2022, and now a report is being released sharing the results of its first year.
-
Proposed Roblin boulevard development approved by committee
A long-gestating housing project in the city’s Charleswood neighbourhood cleared a hurdle at a city committee Wednesday.
Calgary
-
Calgary man charged with manslaughter in death of toddler
Calgary police say Winston Campbell, 45, has been charged in the death of a two-year-old girl in 2022.
-
Medicine Hat doctor sanctioned by tribunal over inappropriate sexual contact with patient
A Medicine Hat family physician has been sanctioned by the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta after being found guilty of sexual touching of a vulnerable patient.
-
Calgary baker celebrates sweet $1M lottery win
A Calgary woman who won $1 million on a Lotto 6-49 Gold Ball draw says she hasn't been able to sleep in days.
Edmonton
-
Alberta introducing legislation to stabilize electricity rates, educate customers about RRO
Alberta is introducing new legislation aimed at preventing spikes in electricity prices.
-
2 peacocks roaming Lloydminster after escaping breeder 12 days ago
Lloydminster residents are on the lookout for two peacocks named "Big Blue" and "No Toes."
-
St. Albert votes against $20.8M loan for Millennium Park project
St. Albert council has decided not to borrow more than $20 million for a new park that's seen considerable pushback from the community.
Regina
-
Final offer or tentative agreement? Teachers, province differ on what latest deal means
Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation (STF) President Samantha Becotte says two days of "difficult" negotiations has led to a "final offer" with slight improvements to salary and the inclusion of a line in the collective agreement – promising to address classroom complexity issues.
-
Closing arguments heard in trial for Sask. dad accused of abducting daughter
Closing arguments were heard Thursday morning in the case of Michael Gordon Jackson, the Saskatchewan man accused of abducting his daughter in 2021 to keep her from getting a COVID-19 vaccine.
-
Sask. ER nurses say province relies too much on travel nurses to address healthcare issues
A letter signed by 49 emergency room nurses in Saskatoon is calling on the provincial government to reduce money spent on out of province travel nurses and further support homegrown health-care staff.
Saskatoon
-
Final offer or tentative agreement? Teachers, province differ on what latest deal means
Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation (STF) President Samantha Becotte says two days of "difficult" negotiations has led to a "final offer" with slight improvements to salary and the inclusion of a line in the collective agreement – promising to address classroom complexity issues.
-
Sask. village, contractor fined $42,000 for illegal dumping
A Saskatchewan village and a contractor it hired are facing significant fines after conservation officers discovered they dumped demolition waste at an illegal landfill.
-
Closing arguments heard in trial for Sask. dad accused of abducting daughter
Closing arguments were heard Thursday morning in the case of Michael Gordon Jackson, the Saskatchewan man accused of abducting his daughter in 2021 to keep her from getting a COVID-19 vaccine.
Vancouver
-
Murderer and sex offender moving into Vancouver, police warn
Police have issued a public warning about a high-risk sex offender and convicted murderer who is moving into Vancouver.
-
B.C. Mountie's appeal of sex crime convictions dismissed
B.C.'s highest court has dismissed an appeal by an RCMP officer who was found guilty of sex crimes involving teen girls, upholding his conviction.
-
B.C.'s short-term rental regulations include $10K daily penalties for Airbnb, other platforms
Short-term rental platforms that violate B.C.'s pending regulations can face administrative penalties of up to $10,000 per day, officials announced Thursday.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C.'s short-term rental regulations include $10K daily penalties for Airbnb, other platforms
Short-term rental platforms that violate B.C.'s pending regulations can face administrative penalties of up to $10,000 per day, officials announced Thursday.
-
2 earthquakes recorded west of Vancouver Island
Two earthquakes were recorded west of Vancouver Island Wednesday, about 190 kilometres away from Port Alice.
-
B.C. Mountie 'likely crossed criminal negligence threshold' in failed wellness check
British Columbia's police oversight agency says a Kelowna RCMP officer "quite likely crossed the criminal negligence threshold" when his attempt to conduct a wellness check on a man who was later found dead was thwarted because the officer couldn't find the buzzer number for the man's apartment.