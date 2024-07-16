BARRIE
Barrie

    • Barrie woman wins big with lottery ticket purchased on a whim

    Margaret Gow of Barrie, Ont., holds her big cheque after winning $100,000 in the June 15, 2024, Lottario draw.
    A retired woman from Barrie who decided on a whim to play a lottery game for the first time is planning a vacation with her $100,000 win.

    Margaret Gow has played the lottery for decades, typically choosing Lotto Max and Lotto 6/49, and says she always adds encore numbers to every ticket.

    "On this particular day, I noticed there was a Lottario draw and thought to myself, 'Why not get a Lottario ticket?' I had never played that game before," the retired grandmother says.

    That last-minute decision resulted in Gow's first big win.

    She matched the last six of seven encore numbers in exact order in the June 15 Lottario draw.

    "When I scanned it on the ticket checker, I just froze," she shares. "I couldn't believe it. It was a wonderful surprise. I then had the store clerk validate my ticket, telling her, 'I think I won some money."

    Gow says the store clerk "went wild with excitement."

    "Once it really sunk in, I was filled with gratitude, thinking of the amount of good I can do," she added.

    Gow purchased her winning ticket at Zehrs on Bayfield Street in Barrie.

