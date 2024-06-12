Barrie woman still missing after one year as police seek new leads
It has been one year since Autumn Shaganash disappeared in Barrie, and detectives say the investigation is ongoing with hopes of bringing her home.
According to police, Shaganash left her residence in the Letitia Heights area around 10 a.m. on June 10, 2023.
Surveillance footage obtained by police showed her walking with a male friend on Shelley Lane towards Sunnidale Road. The two planned to head to the waterfront to watch the airshow. Shaganash never made it.
Police interviewed Autumn's friend, who said he was walking just ahead of her and became momentarily distracted. When he turned around, she was gone.
"She just vanished into thin air without a sound or cry for help. She was gone and never seen or heard from again," police stated.
Over the past year since her disappearance, police have followed up on leads and tips, but none have helped solve the case.
The Barrie Police Service put various resources into finding Shaganash, including launching multiple electronic and mobile billboards, a city bus campaign, and a $50,000 reward for information on her whereabouts.
Autumn Shaganash's sister, Lili Moore, stands next to a mobile billboard on a Barrie Transit bus on April 9, 2024 (Christian D'Avino/CTV News).
Sgt. Brett Carleton leads the investigation that the service describes as "complex and very challenging."
"Our Major Crime Unit and our detectives have never lost sight of our focus of reuniting Autumn with her family," Carleton stated."
The then-26-year-old woman was last seen wearing tan-coloured leggings, slip-on Puma sandals, a black hoodie, and a black and tan purse.
Police urge anyone with information on Shaganash's disappearance or whereabouts to contact the authorities.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Mother wants child's ICU visit investigated alongside tonsil surgery deaths at Hamilton hospital
An Ontario mother is sharing her story after she says her daughter almost died following a tonsillectomy at McMaster Children’s Hospital.
Sellers still occupying home on Vancouver's west side that they sold for $3.9 million a year ago
The former owners of a home on Vancouver's west side have continued living in it despite selling it for nearly $4 million last June. Last week, they won a court case that will prevent the new owners from evicting them for at least a little while longer.
We asked an economist if the capital gains tax changes will really generate nearly $20B
The Liberal government says changes to the capital gains tax will only affect less than one per cent of Canadians and generate nearly $20 billion in new revenue. We asked an economist how accurate that is.
Transgender swimmer Lia Thomas fails in challenge to rules that bar her from elite women's races
Transgender swimmer Lia Thomas failed in her challenge against rules that stop her from competing in elite women's races because judges ruled she did not have standing to bring the case.
Tipping in Canada: How much really goes to the employee?
Consumers may have many reasons to feel tip fatigue. But who loses out when we decide to tip less, or not at all? CTVNews.ca spoke with a few industry experts to find out how tipping works and who actually receives the money.
'That's not leadership': Sask. premier faces criticism after not denouncing conspiracy theories at town hall
Premier Scott Moe is facing criticism after not outright denouncing several conspiracy theories while attending a town hall event in Speers, Sask.
Alberta's Moraine Lake named among the most beautiful in the world
A lake in Alberta’s Rocky Mountains is highlighted on a list outlining the most beautiful ones in the world.
Police officer shot, wanted man arrested near Timmins, Ont.
An Ontario Provincial Police officer is in stable condition after being shot during a search for a man wanted for questioning in a recent homicide near Timmins, Ont.
Canadian wildfires summer outlook: Drought 'huge driver' for risk
Emergency officials in Ottawa and British Columbia are warning intense drought could mean an increased likelihood of large, challenging fires this summer.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
Country duo from North Dumfries, Ont. make their big American debut
A Canadian country duo from North Dumfries, Ont. played on their biggest stage yet - American TV.
-
At least seven years before LRT Stage 2 begins
The Region of Waterloo is still at least seven years away from starting construction to connect the ION Light Rail Transit (LRT) to Cambridge.
-
How 3D-printed traps are tracking an invasive species in Ont.
A pilot project is using 3D-printed traps to help track an invasive species across Ontario.
London
-
Impaired driving charges laid after driver found passed out with toddler in vehicle
Elgin OPP have laid impaired driving charges after a driver was spotted unconscious behind the wheel with a child in the vehicle.
-
'Heartbeat away from homelessness': St. Thomas coalition holds consultation on poverty reduction strategies
It is estimated that more than 12,000 people in St. Thomas and Elgin County are living below the poverty line.
-
Dog rescued in Sarnia house fire
Just after noon Wednesday, Sarnia fire crews responded to a structure fire on the 800-block of Lanark Crescent.
Windsor
-
'We just need to know as much as possible': Windsorite hires local law firm after hit and run
Hussein ‘Jae’ Jaber, 26, was seriously injured on May 20 while out for an evening rollerblade.
-
'Situation is dire': 22 men displaced after fire at drug addiction treatment centre
An early morning fire impacted close to two dozen men that were being housed at the Launch Pad Recovery Centre on Ouellette Avenue.
-
GECDSB trustees weigh job cuts as school board confronts deficit
A multi-million dollar deficit could cost some public school board employees their jobs.
Northern Ontario
-
Police officer shot, wanted man arrested near Timmins, Ont.
An Ontario Provincial Police officer is in stable condition after being shot during a search for a man wanted for questioning in a recent homicide near Timmins, Ont.
-
One sent to hospital after bear attack at northwestern Ont. provincial park
One person was taken to hospital after a bear attack inside a camp in a remote area of a northwestern Ontario provincial park Wednesday morning.
-
Sudbury police officer charged with assault causing bodily harm
A police officer in Greater Sudbury has been charged with assault following an investigation by the Special Investigations Unit.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
One sent to hospital after bear attack at northwestern Ont. provincial park
One person was taken to hospital after a bear attack inside a camp in a remote area of a northwestern Ontario provincial park Wednesday morning.
-
'We don’t have a favourite': Rival Sturgeon Falls chip stands that serve up friendly competition now both up for sale
Two competing chip stands in Sturgeon Falls located across the street from each other are both up for sale for more than a $1 million each.
-
Sault paramedics rally in front of social services office
Paramedics rallied outside the offices of the District of Sault Ste. Marie Social Services Administration Board as the union that represents them continues to call for a return to the bargaining table to resume contract talks.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa Police investigating racist comments, vandalism by neighbours in Barrhaven
The Ottawa Police Service Hate and Bias Crime Unit is investigating after home security footage posted online sparked strong reaction from the community.
-
1 man in critical condition after being shot in Lowertown
Ottawa paramedics say a man is in critical condition after being shot in Lowertown this afternoon.
-
Here's what's being taught in terms of financial literacy at schools in Ontario
Starting in September, Ontario high school students will have to pass a financial literacy test.
Toronto
-
Officers involved in deadly wrong-way crash have refused to speak with SIU
The province’s police watchdog says two officers at the centre of the investigation into a fatal wrong-way crash on Highway 401 in Whitby earlier this year have not agreed to be interviewed or submitted their notes to investigators.
-
'This will be a warm one': Hotter than usual summer in Ontario could start with Father’s Day weekend
Environment and Climate Change Canada is predicting a steamier-than-normal summer because of climate change, despite a slightly cooler start.
-
Tech conference that has resulted in nearly $200M in economic impact for Toronto won’t return in 2025
Next week's Collision technology conference in Toronto will be the final one.
Montreal
-
Desjardins data breach: Laval police arrest 3 suspects, fourth one being sought
More than five years after a massive data leak of personal information at Desjardins, Laval police announced Wednesday afternoon they have arrested three suspects.
-
Shoplifting in Montreal and across the country on the rise
Thefts are on the rise in Montreal with new data from the police (SPVM) showing that it's been a growing problem for the past five years.
-
Health board says it needs to fill 4,800 positions to staff new Vaudreuil-Soulanges hospital
The long-promised Vaudreuil-Soulanges hospital is set to open in 2026, but before it opens the hospital needs staff and volunteers.
Atlantic
-
Halifax police continue to investigate Dartmouth murder
Halifax police continue to investigate the homicide of Nelson Tyrelle Beals, who was killed in Dartmouth, N.S., two years ago.
-
N.S. man dead after two-vehicle crash: RCMP
A 25-year-old man from Belliveau’s Cove, N.S., is dead after a two-vehicle collision in Church Point last Saturday.
-
Tow truck operators in Cape Breton protest proposed bylaw outside city hall
Dozens of tow trucks were parked outside city hall in downtown Sydney, N.S., on Wednesday, blocking one lane of traffic in an effort to also block a proposed bylaw they say would hurt their livelihoods.
Winnipeg
-
Tornado warnings issued in southwestern Manitoba
Tornado warnings have been issued in parts of southwestern Manitoba.
-
'We were all in shock': Family of Morgan Harris relieved to hear work already underway for landfill search
Shock, speechless and relief. Those are some of the feelings shared by the family of Morgan Harris when they were told by the premier that work is already underway to search the Prairie Green landfill for their relatives' remains.
-
Missing woman's death 'not criminal': RCMP
Manitoba RCMP has confirmed the remains found in a vehicle submerged in a pond is a woman who was reported missing last week, and foul play has been ruled out.
Calgary
-
Caught on video: Thief steals $5K of meat from Calgary business
A Calgary business is sharing surveillance footage of a brazen theft in hopes of identifying a man who made off with around $5,000 worth of meat products.
-
Calgary anesthesiologist's practice permit cancelled over sexual assault conviction
The College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta has cancelled the practice permit of a Calgary doctor who was convicted of sexual assault in 2019.
-
Bear attack closes trails, campgrounds in Waterton Lakes National Park
A bear attack in Waterton Lakes National Park has forced the closure of several trails and campgrounds in the area.
Edmonton
-
Oilers say speed, winning puck battles will be key in Game 3 against Panthers
The head coach of the Edmonton Oilers and the usual members of his team's top forward line on Wednesday all preached the need for speed and controlling the puck as they seek their first victory of the Stanley Cup Final.
-
Rounds 1 to 3 of Stanley Cup Playoffs infuse $179M into Edmonton economy
The Edmonton Oilers playoff journey has brought $179 million to the Edmonton economy, Explore Edmonton says.
-
Fatal crash closes Highway 625 just south of Edmonton
Mounties are on scene of a fatal crash on Highway 625 and Range Road 232 in Leduc County.
Regina
-
'That's not leadership': Sask. premier faces criticism after not denouncing conspiracy theories at town hall
Premier Scott Moe is facing criticism after not outright denouncing several conspiracy theories while attending a town hall event in Speers, Sask.
-
'Massive loss': Well-known Regina Symphony Orchestra conductor Victor Sawa dies
Victor Sawa, who was part of the Regina Symphony Orchestra (RSO) for almost 20 years, has died.
-
Multiple fire departments respond to house blaze in White City
Emergency crews from three separate communities east of Regina responded to a serious house fire in White City Tuesday night.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon man found injured outside Fairhaven School has died, police investigating homicide
A 66-year-old man found seriously injured outside the Fairhaven School on Wednesday morning has died in hospital and police have deemed it a homicide.
-
Assault trial of former Sask. Christian school director put on hold
Former students of Legacy Christian Academy say they are frustrated that the trial for the school's former director has been paused for five months.
-
One killed, three seriously injured after truck collides with SUV in Saskatoon
One person was killed and three others were hospitalized in critical condition after a fatal crash on Tuesday evening.
Vancouver
-
Man sentenced to 12 years for fatal beating of senior during Vancouver home invasion
A man who pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the beating death of a 78-year-old woman during a home invasion and robbery on Vancouver’s west side has been handed a 12-year sentence by a B.C. Supreme Court judge.
-
Vintage video games from iconic Vancouver arcade going up for auction
Calling all game geeks—there’s a chance to scoop up a piece of Vancouver arcade history this week.
-
B.C. prison assaults send 2 inmates to hospital after separate attacks
Two inmates were hospitalized after separate assaults at British Columbia prisons last week.
Vancouver Island
-
Officer shot in deadly B.C. bank shootout details the attack 2 years later
Two years after a deadly gun battle between police and a pair of heavily armed assailants stunned the community of Saanich, B.C., one of the officers who was critically injured in the shootout is speaking about it publicly for the first time.
-
B.C. prison assaults send 2 inmates to hospital after separate attacks
Two inmates were hospitalized after separate assaults at British Columbia prisons last week.
-
Suspect arrested in killing of Vancouver chef Wataru Kakiuchi
Days after well-known local chef Wataru Kakiuchi was stabbed to death in Vancouver, a suspect has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder.