Barrie woman still missing after one year as police seek new leads

    Autumn Shaganash disappeared on June 10, 2023, in Barrie, Ont. (Source: Barrie Police Services) Autumn Shaganash disappeared on June 10, 2023, in Barrie, Ont. (Source: Barrie Police Services)
    It has been one year since Autumn Shaganash disappeared in Barrie, and detectives say the investigation is ongoing with hopes of bringing her home.

    According to police, Shaganash left her residence in the Letitia Heights area around 10 a.m. on June 10, 2023.

    Surveillance footage obtained by police showed her walking with a male friend on Shelley Lane towards Sunnidale Road. The two planned to head to the waterfront to watch the airshow. Shaganash never made it.

    Police interviewed Autumn's friend, who said he was walking just ahead of her and became momentarily distracted. When he turned around, she was gone.

    "She just vanished into thin air without a sound or cry for help. She was gone and never seen or heard from again," police stated.

    Over the past year since her disappearance, police have followed up on leads and tips, but none have helped solve the case.

    The Barrie Police Service put various resources into finding Shaganash, including launching multiple electronic and mobile billboards, a city bus campaign, and a $50,000 reward for information on her whereabouts.

    Autumn Shaganash's sister, Lili Moore, stands next to a mobile billboard on a Barrie Transit bus on April 9, 2024 (Christian D'Avino/CTV News).

    Sgt. Brett Carleton leads the investigation that the service describes as "complex and very challenging."

    "Our Major Crime Unit and our detectives have never lost sight of our focus of reuniting Autumn with her family," Carleton stated."

    The then-26-year-old woman was last seen wearing tan-coloured leggings, slip-on Puma sandals, a black hoodie, and a black and tan purse.

    Police urge anyone with information on Shaganash's disappearance or whereabouts to contact the authorities.

