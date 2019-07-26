

CTV Barrie





A Barrie woman accused of caging a neighbour's lost cat is facing charges under the City of Barrie Animal Control By-law.

Barrie Police investigated reports of a stolen cat earlier this week.

The issue sparked widespread outrage on social media after a picture of a cat in a cage outside in the heat, seemingly without food or water, was posted.

Police say that "it was determined that the most appropriate path to take was to lay charges under the City of Barrie's Animal Control By-law."

Barrie Police also remind the public that making threats and harassing others is unacceptable and "could be considered a criminal action."