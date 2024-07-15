BARRIE
Barrie

    • Barrie welcomes the unveiling of new art on Lakeshore Drive

    Unveiling of the Mother Nature art installation at the former Trans Canada Trail Pavilion, Mon., July 15, 2024 (Courtesy: City of Barrie) Unveiling of the Mother Nature art installation at the former Trans Canada Trail Pavilion, Mon., July 15, 2024 (Courtesy: City of Barrie)
    Share

    A new temporary art installation along Barrie's waterfront will be unveiled today.

    The Rotary Club of Barrie commissioned the mosaic mural Mother Nature in partnership with the city of Barrie to beautify the former Trans Canada Trail Pavilion.

    The design was inspired by Kempenfelt Bay and its role as a habitat for wildlife and plants.

    Regionally based artists Angela Aujla and Meg Leslie collaborated on this artwork and its theme. Aujla drew the illustration, and Leslie created hand-formed and hand-glazed porcelain tiles.

    The artists installed it on-site with support from Barrie's parks planning department.

    The art will be installed Monday at the former Trans Canada Trail Pavilion on the waterfront trail at Lakeshore Drive and Tiffin Street.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    NEW

    NEW Things flight attendants say they would never do when travelling

    For some airline passengers, flying can be a daunting and stressful journey. For others, it's a welcome experience to see the world from hundreds of feet high. CTVNews.ca spoke with a Canadian flight attendant to find out what he wouldn't advise passengers to do before and during flights.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News