BARRIE, ONT. -- The city of Barrie wants your creative help to name its fleet of snowplows.

Twelve plows need monikers.

Winning names will be written right on the plows for the winter of 2021-22 and show up on Barrie's plow tracker app.

You can submit your name idea online.

The contest is limited to Barrie residents and a single entry per person. Names deemed to be inappropriate or offensive won't be shared or considered.

Winners will get a city of Barrie prize pack.