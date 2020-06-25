BARRIE, ONT. -- The free transit rides in Barrie are being extended as the city adds more safety measures.

The city announced the free service would continue until new protective operator shields are installed on all city buses, which is expected to be completed by the middle of July.

Once paid transit does resume, all riders over the age of two will be required to wear masks or face coverings to allow more people to take the bus.

The downtown bus terminal will reopen on July 6 to prepare for fare sales.

Barrie Transit is suspending the use of multi-ride cards to limit the spread of COVID-19.