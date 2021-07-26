BARRIE, ONT. -- The City of Barrie has a contractor working to clean up tree debris from the tornado that struck the southend neighbourhood on July 15.

Residents were asked to have any tree debris at the curb by 7 a.m. on Monday and Tuesday so the contractor can take it away.

Saturday and Sunday, several community groups set their sites on helping clean up garbage from the front of people's lawns. Sher Braun, the organizer of Sunday's event, said volunteers removed nine bags of glass, nails, shingles and garbage from several streets in the affected neighbourhoods.

The City and Barrie police are continuing to ask people not to tour the tornado recovery area.

Barrie Police tweeted Saturday that they are continuing to receive reports of people driving through the impacted streets and are asking for people to refrain from this activity.

#BarriePolice continues to receive reports of people driving through the area that was impacted by last week’s tornado. Those affected are asking for privacy as they work to do what is necessary to move forward. Please respect what they are going through and kindly stay away. pic.twitter.com/Qmrdj71Szb — Barrie Police (@BarriePolice) July 24, 2021

The Salvation Army is accepting monetary donations for people impacted by tornado victims. Donations can be dropped off at the 16 Bayfield Street location in Barrie or on their website.