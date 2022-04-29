Barrie Spring Arts & Crafts Show at Sadlon Arena

The Barrie Spring Arts & Crafts Show is taking place at the Sadlon Arena this weekend.

More than 80 vendors from all over Ontario are taking part in the event, which showcases items from the many talented crafters and artisans in the province.

Visitors can expect to find things like leather, pottery, t-shirts, jewellery, paintings and food.

The event began Friday at noon and will run until 8 p.m. It will continue from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Tickets can be purchased with cash at the door. General admission into the event costs $8 and $6 for those 65 years of age and older.

Children under 12 can get it free when accompanied by an adult.

The Barrie Spring Arts & Crafts Show has served the community for 25 years. The event will be back in Barrie from Nov. 4-6.