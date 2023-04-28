Barrie Spring Arts & Craft Show returns to Sadlon Arena

The 27th annual Barrie Spring Arts & Crafts Show is taking place at the Sadlon Arena this weekend.

More than a hundred vendors from across Ontario are participating in the event, showcasing items from many talented crafters and artisans.

The event began Friday at noon and will run until 8 p.m. It will continue from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

General admission tickets cost $9 and $7 for seniors. Children under the age of 12 are free if accompanied by an adult.