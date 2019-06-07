

CTV Barrie





Canada's unemployment rate hit a record low with the economy adding thousands of full-time jobs in May. The jobless rate fell to 5.4 percent nationally, the lowest it has been since the 1970s.

In Ontario, the trend continued with the rate dropping to 5.2 percent, down 0.8 percent, but locally, the numbers aren't as flattering.

Barrie's jobless rate climbed to 7.3 percent, the second highest in the country.

While the statistics show some rough numbers, an employment consultant at a career centre says there are jobs right here in the city. "People should not be afraid that there are no jobs in Barrie," Melissa Martel says. "We're certainly seeing postings come in on a daily basis." Martel says the majority of the jobs are for entry-level positions, mainly in customer service and manufacturing.

She believes the rate increase could have something to do with the drive south. "We're seeing a lot of individuals who are no longer wanting to commute to the GTA, and are looking for those same opportunities that they had in the GTA here in Barrie."

Richard Brooks with the Barrie Chamber of Commerce, says it's a numbers game. "You never know what you're going to get on a month-to-month basis. You kind of gotta look at the overall trends."

Brooks says the city's manufacturing hub is hiring and he sees "very positive outcomes there."

Prodomax Automation's Co-CEO, Carolyn McGoey says the company has been struggling to hire skilled labourers for close to eight years. "We're successful with an intake for new graduates, and intermediate staff, but the senior staff have been very difficult."

The Centre for Careers has partnered with the city to host a manufacturing job fair at the Holly Community Centre at 171 Mapleton Avenue in Barrie on June 19th. It's expected about 20 employers who are looking to hire will participate.