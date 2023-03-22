Barrie's popular downtown patio program returns with extension to retailers

The warmer weather is around the corner, along with the popular outdoor patio program in downtown Barrie.

Jim and June McRae enjoyed a spring day walk downtown and admitted they couldn't wait for patio season to start.

"You can get outside and enjoy the sun. Get some free vitamin D," Jim said.

"Sitting outside in the spring and in the summer and enjoying a good meal and just sitting back, chilling. It's good," June added.

The City of Barrie and the Business Improvement Association (BIA) will launch the start of the Patios Everywhere Program on April 15.

Last year, the patio program was a huge success, with many establishments staying open until 2:00 a.m.

No end time has been decided this year, but the program promises to be just as popular as ever.

Brian Trostenko with Flying Monkeys Craft Brewery said they are ready for the season and plan to be one of the first to set up.

"We have the big fences, the heaters, the lighting. We have an irrigation system for our plants like it's a whole thing," Trostenko said.

The patio program was introduced during the pandemic amid restrictions and allows businesses to grow their customer base.

For Heather Kennedy with the BIA, the patio program is a great way to bring people together and create a positive atmosphere downtown.

"It's been a long, cold winter, and we are excited to get people back in the downtown core, sitting out on the street, enjoying each other's company. It's a really positive thing for the whole downtown," she said.

This year, retailers are encouraged to apply for a patio permit. The BIA noted those businesses would have the same opportunity as bars and restaurants to capitalize on its door front.

The patio program is scheduled to run until November 15.