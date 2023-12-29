Barrie's new online Lobbyist Registry is open for business on New Year's Day

Barrie's Lobbyist Registry forms part of Barrie's accountability and transparency framework.

The registry is an online tool that documents instances of communication — such as telephone calls, meetings, or emails — from a lobbyist, who is lawfully working to effect change or do business within the municipal government.

After the creation of the Lobbyist Registry last May, as of Monday, lobbyists contacting a city employee and member(s) of city council will be logged in a centralized database that is easy to access and search by the public.

"Ensuring accountability and transparency is a priority for our council," said Mayor Alex Nuttall.

"Transparency in the process of government decision-making is of extremely high importance. The integrity of the process is paramount as we as a city council continue our work on our strategic plan in the years to come," Nuttall said.

Anyone who engages in lobbying as defined in the Lobbyist Registry bylaw must register.

The City of Barrie recognizes three types of lobbyists:

Consultant lobbyist: an individual who lobbies for payment on behalf of a client (another individual, company, partnership or organization). Additionally, if the consultant lobbyist arranges for a meeting between a public office holder and a third party, that is lobbying;

In-house lobbyist: an individual who is an employee, partner or sole proprietor and who lobbies on behalf of their own employer, business or organization, or

Voluntary unpaid lobbyist: an individual who lobbies without payment on behalf of a business or for-profit organization for the benefit of the interests of the for-profit entity or organization. Additionally, if the voluntary unpaid lobbyist arranges a meeting between a public office holder and a third party, that is lobbying.

The Lobbyist Registry By-law requires lobbyists to record lobbying activity within 10 business days of the initial communication.

Lobbyists must disclose lobbying activities by identifying the subject matter, the client for which they are lobbying, the individual they lobbied, the method of communication and the date.