Barrie’s first women’s treatment centre gets ready to open

Barrie's first women's only treatment centre is set to open next week.

On Monday, Cornerstone to Recovery granted CTV News access inside the new 3,500-square-foot facility that features 13 beds, a kitchen, common room and a roof deck patio.

"It's long overdue to start saving lives, and when you come to Cornerstone to Recovery, you never really leave. You become part of our family," said Lori-Ann Seward, the Director of the women's Residential program at Cornerstone to Recovery.

The treatment and transitional housing facility offers a 90-day residential treatment program for those struggling with alcohol and drug use.

It comes as local mental health advocates warn of a growing number of opioid-related deaths in the region.

According to the Canadian Mental Health Association, 323 people died in Simcoe Muskoka due to opioid-related deaths between March 2020 and March 2022.

"Which is 75 percent higher than the 182 that occurred during the 25 months before the pandemic," said Meredith Fryia

the Manager of the addiction program at CMHA Simcoe County.

The CMHA believes having a variety of treatment methods is necessary to counteract the crisis to fit an individual's needs, such as a women's only option.

The road to recovery for 13 women begins next week when Cornerstone to Recovery is scheduled to open its doors.