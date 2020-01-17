BARRIE -- Barrie's first retail cannabis store is now open.

The budding business opened its doors on Friday morning.

One Plant in Barrie is the second pot shop to open its doors in Simcoe County. Sessions Cannabis in Collingwood opened shortly before Christmas.

The Barrie shop moved into a former outdoor patio furniture store on Essa near Ardagh Road.

The store's owner, Michael Hassey, recently told CTV Barrie he hopes that "the community is as excited and welcoming to this emerging market as he is."

Two other locations, one on Dunlop Street West and the other on Cundles Road East, are awaiting approval from the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario.