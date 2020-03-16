BARRIE -- Barrie’s first COVID-19 assessment centre is open at 490 Huronia Road.

The location opened Monday at 2 p.m. and will close at 8 p.m.

The assessment centre will be open Tuesday to Sunday, March 22, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and will receive residents who believe they are sick with the virus.

Patients lined up outside the Barrie Community Health Centre building located behind the Urgent Care Clinic on Huronia Road seeking a medical assessment. Many returned to their vehicles and were told to wait for direction.

Patients were advised to visit the emergency room at Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre, self-isolate or self-monitor for symptoms of the virus.

In a joint media statement from RVH, Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit, The County of Simcoe, Barrie Community Health Centre Barrie and Community Health Team said, “At the assessment centre, you will be seen by a healthcare professional, who will provide you with the necessary care and instructions for follow up, if required.

The swab test for COVID-19 is not being provided at the assessment centre; however, should the healthcare team determine that you require a swab, you will receive further information.”