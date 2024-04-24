Barrie's Duckworth Street undergoes major reno

As part of Barrie’s Duckworth Street improvement project, a section of Duckworth Street will be fully closed from April 24 until fall 2024.

Duckworth Street will be closed between Howard Crescent and Melrose Avenue for the construction of new watermain, sewers, and roadworks.

This section of Duckworth Street will be closed to all traffic, but access for local residents and emergency services will be maintained.

This project will reconstruct Duckworth Street from Bell Farm Road to St. Vincent Street and include a new watermain installation on Grove Street.

The work includes sewer replacements and right-of-way improvements, such as new sidewalks, new pavement, intersection upgrades, and road widening for bicycle lanes. The Grove Street work includes a new watermain, pavement, and bicycle lanes.

The detour route is Bell Farm Road, St. Vincent Street, Codrington Street, and Johnson Street.

Barrie Transit Route 6 will be on a detour schedule beginning April 24 until Duckworth Street reopens.

This closure is one of the final steps in this major road reconstruction project.

The estimated completion date for the entire project is spring 2025.