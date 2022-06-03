Barrie road construction projects to be completed ahead of schedule

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

What did police know as the Texas school shooting unfolded?

The state agency investigating the mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde has determined that the commander facing criticism for the slow police response was not carrying a radio as the massacre unfolded, a Texas state senator said Friday.

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver