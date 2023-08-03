Barrie retirement resident has long-time wish granted
Shirley Monger, 84, is a resident at Allandale Station Retirement Residence in Barrie.
She made a wish to attend a Blue Jays game in Toronto with her entire family, and on Thursday, that wish was granted.
"I thought my heart was going to burst. I was so happy. Happy tears, too," Monger said.
The idea for the family to go to a Jays game was sparked in May of this year.
"It started in our living room on Mother's Day discussing about the family going down, and then she submitted a wish, and she got accepted, and it's been overwhelming ever since," said Brian Monger, Shirley's son.
The Mongers said they have always been Jays fans.
"I can remember where I was in 1992 and 93 when they won the World Series, and I watched it religiously," Brian said.
The entire family drove down to Toronto in a limo organized by Chartwell Foundation, which grants wishes to seniors.
"They have wonderful seats, and they're going to have dinner, and then they'll come back in the limo. Shirley has been ecstatic since she found out her wish would be granted. It's been a buzz here all day with our other residents who are very happy for Shirley," said Colleen Brennan of Chartwell Allandale Station Retirement Residence.
Officials with Chartwell Foundation said since 2015, more than 130 seniors across Canada have had their wishes granted.
Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
NEW DETAILS
NEW DETAILS | Camp counsellor who allegedly filmed 6-year-old in washroom works for CBSA
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Really difficult time': What we know, what's being said the day after Trudeaus reveal split
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Sophie Gregoire Trudeau's separation has generated expressions of sympathy from across the political spectrum, including NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, who told reporters on Thursday that he's reached out to his supply-and-confidence deal partner in the wake of the news. Here's everything we know so far.
'Like father, like son': Canadian newspaper front pages day after Trudeaus announce split
Many of Canada's largest newspapers splashed magnified headlines the day after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau announced they are separating after 18 years of marriage.
'Such a sweet boy': 3-year-old killed by falling tree in B.C. remembered
A three-year-old boy who was killed by a falling tree on a camping trip in B.C. is being remembered as sweet, curious and considerate.
Taylor Swift's Eras Tour is finally coming to Canada with 6 Toronto shows
Taylor Swift is finally booking an Eras Tour stop in Toronto and making amends with a six-show stint in the city.
Buffy Sainte-Marie retires from live performances, cites health concerns
Buffy Sainte-Marie has announced that she's retiring from live performances.
Trump pleads not guilty to federal charges that he tried to overturn the 2020 election
Donald Trump pleaded not guilty Thursday to trying to overturn the results of his 2020 presidential election loss, answering for the first time to federal charges that accuse him of orchestrating a brazen and ultimately failed attempt to block the peaceful transfer of presidential power.
Canada’s housing shortfall could widen by another 500K units if immigration continues at current pace: report
Canada’s housing shortfall could widen by another 500,000 units within just two years if immigration continues at its current pace, according to a recent report.
'It brought me to tears': Rally takes over Portage and Main for landfill search, families feeling hopeful something will happen
Protesters gathered at Portage and Main Thursday afternoon, as they continue to call on the government to search the Prairie Green Landfill.
'Very, very unusual': Divers discover 7 shipwrecks off Quebec's Magdalen Islands
A team of divers have discovered seven shipwrecks off Quebec’s Magdalen’s islands.
Atlantic
-
N.S. invests $5.6 million for first physician assistant program in Atlantic Canada
The Nova Scotia government has announced the creation of Atlantic Canada's first physician assistant program, at Dalhousie University.
-
Teenagers missing from Cape Breton travel group believed to be in Halifax
Police say two teenagers from India who went missing from a group travelling in Cape Breton are now in Halifax.
-
Elderly pedestrian dies, teen driver arrested for leaving scene of fatal collision: N.B. RCMP
An elderly pedestrian has died following a crash in New Brunswick and an 18-year-old driver has been arrested for allegedly leaving the scene.
Montreal
-
After a serious crash, she declined speedy surgery in Italy. Now she's on a waitlist in Montreal
A family vacation in the Italian countryside quickly turned into a nightmare for Maggie Dunphy after she crashed her rented Vespa in the middle of the road and shattered several bones. The Montreal resident says her nightmare was made worse, however, by Quebec's health-care system after returning home to get proper treatment.
-
Firetruck in sinkhole fiasco throws spotlight on Montreal road repairs budget
In a city where you can't seem to avoid construction and potholes, even the fire trucks can't catch a break. It took two hours for a Montreal fire truck to be pulled from a sinkhole in the city's downtown on Wednesday.
-
New squad to clamp down on illegal Airbnbs in 3 Montreal boroughs
There's a new squad cracking down on illegal Airbnbs in Montreal, four months after a deadly fire stirred nationwide discussion about short-term rentals and their lack of oversight. The four-person squad will target the Plateau-Mont-Royal, Ville-Marie and Sud-Ouest boroughs, where most short-term rental listings are located, despite being illegal in many neighbourhoods.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Tornado touches down in Ottawa's south end
Environment Canada says a tornado touched down 9 km northwest of Metcalfe Thursday evening, as severe weather moved across the region.
-
OC Transpo, Rideau Transit Group begin work to reposition restraining rails on O-Train line
OC Transpo remains optimistic Ottawa's LRT system will resume on Aug. 14, as work begins to reposition some of the restraining rails at eight locations along the light-rail transit system.
-
Ottawa home prices increase $37,800 year-over-year
The average selling price for a new home in Ottawa increased $37,834 in July compared to a year ago, the first year-over-year increase in home prices in 10 months.
Toronto
-
Taylor Swift's Eras Tour is finally coming to Canada with 6 Toronto shows
Taylor Swift is finally booking an Eras Tour stop in Toronto and making amends with a six-show stint in the city.
-
NEW DETAILS
NEW DETAILS | Camp counsellor who allegedly filmed 6-year-old in washroom works for CBSA
A Mississauga camp counsellor charged with child pornography-related offences after allegedly filming a six-year-old in a washroom is an employee with the Canada Border Service Agency (CBSA) and, according to Peel Regional Police (PRP), was in the process of being hired as a police officer.
-
6 people, including 2 minors injured following Brampton hit-and-run
Six people have been injured following a hit-and-run in Brampton Thursday night, paramedics said.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener neurologist charged with 50 counts of sexual assault testifies about breast, pelvic exams
A former Kitchener neurologist charged with sexually assaulting dozens of female patients testified about his process and reasoning for conducting breast, pelvic and rectal exams on Thursday morning.
-
St. Mark’s Lutheran Church transforms into affordable housing in Kitchener
It’s a unique project in an unlikely space – an empty church in Kitchener is being transformed into affordable housing.
-
'I'm just constantly spinning in circles': Canada’s healthcare crisis hits close to home in Waterloo Region
A new report is highlighting issues within Canada’s healthcare subsystem. It cites staffing shortages and surgical backlogs are among the top issues, and it is hitting close to home.
London
-
Serious injuries reported after multi-vehicle collision near St. Thomas, Ont.
The public is being asked to avoid a section of Talbot Line Thursday evening after a multi-vehicle collision sent four people to hospital.
-
Black Walnut Bakery Cafe to rise from the ashes in Wortley Village with new building
Just months after Wortley Village lost one of its cornerstones to fire, the owners of Black Walnut Bakery Cafe have reached a milestone in their plan to rebuild.
-
Dog blamed for $5,000 kitchen fire in London
Crews were called to the 300 block of Sandringham Cres. west of Wellington Road Wednesday afternoon.
Northern Ontario
-
North Bay-area woman sentenced for selling drugs to woman who later died
A North Bay-area woman who was facing a manslaughter charge in connection with an overdose death has instead pled guilty to trafficking.
-
Police confirm two deaths in Kirkland Lake, Ont., are homicides
Two people who died last week in Kirkland Lake were victims of homicide, Ontario Provincial Police confirmed Thursday.
-
'Horrifying' dog attack in Toronto leaves woman with serious injuries, owner arrested
A mother of two young children from East York is nursing serious, painful wounds to her scalp, neck, back, and calf after being mauled by a dog near her home over the weekend.
Windsor
-
Police bust international stolen vehicle operation, 279 charges laid
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say 23 people are facing a combined 279 charges after police recovered 138 stolen vehicles and seized an immense amount of drugs worth $506,000 following a 16-month investigation.
-
Investing in DER: How Essex non-profit is reducing utility bills and cutting energy consumption
Four homes have undergone what’s called a ‘deep energy retrofit,’ thanks to funding from the Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM).
-
Hub of Opportunities acquires new truck to aid in food recovery and distribution
Food rescue and distribution in Windsor-Essex got a big boost Thursday at the UHC- Hub of Opportunities.
Calgary
-
Regulated rate rise driving access fees high for every Calgarian
As the regulated rate option (RRO) for electricity hits record highs Albertans are being encouraged to sign contracts to ensure electricity price stability, but Calgarians who have signed contracts will still see their bill go up as the RRO rises.
-
'Selfless,' recently engaged youth pastor identified as Kananaskis plane crash victim
Luke MacKelvie's family describes the 25-year-old victim of Friday's Kananaskis plane crash as a selfless lover of the outdoors and a passionate Christian.
-
Kananaskis trail closed due to injured grizzly bear
A trail in Kananaskis Country has been temporarily closed due to the proximity of an injured grizzly bear.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. man previously convicted of hate speech now accused of impersonating a police officer
A Saskatchewan man convicted of promoting hatred against Jewish people is accused of impersonating a police officer in Saskatoon.
-
Sask. residents see shortfall in access to health care providers, new report says
Saskatchewan residents are below the national average when it comes to having access to healthcare providers, according to a new report by the Canadian Institute for Health Information.
-
Saskatoon mayor says recent spat during budget meeting was about procedure, not sign of greater conflict
Saskatoon’s mayor Charlie Clark says council has been working well together as they try and reduce the budget shortfall for the next couple of years.
Edmonton
-
Elks fan says he was kicked out of stadium for wearing paper bag
Longtime Edmonton Elks fan Cameron Jones wants to know why he was kicked out of Commonwealth Stadium on Saturday. Jones said he was holding a paper bag in his hands when he was ordered to leave by police.
-
Guide to 2023 Edmonton Heritage Festival
The annual Edmonton Heritage Festival, which turns 50 this year, is billed as the world's largest multicultural celebration.
-
This clothing store is opening a second location in Edmonton
Japanese clothing store chain Uniqlo is opening a second location in Edmonton.
Vancouver
-
Blocked exits, combustible waste, exposed wires: Allegations of fire safety violations by Vancouver building owners detailed
Months before flames ripped through an apartment building in Mount Pleasant, fire inspectors were sounding the alarm on the safety of the building.
-
'Such a sweet boy': 3-year-old killed by falling tree in B.C. remembered
A three-year-old boy who was killed by a falling tree on a camping trip in B.C. is being remembered as sweet, curious and considerate.
-
Old Kits schoolhouse gets new life as Squamish language centre for children
Saved from demolition, a century-old schoolhouse has a new lease on life -- providing a space for future generations to learn the Squamish language.