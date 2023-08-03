Barrie retirement resident has long-time wish granted

Shirley Monger, 84, is a resident at Allandale Station Retirement Residence in Barrie.

She made a wish to attend a Blue Jays game in Toronto with her entire family, and on Thursday, that wish was granted.

"I thought my heart was going to burst. I was so happy. Happy tears, too," Monger said.

The idea for the family to go to a Jays game was sparked in May of this year.

"It started in our living room on Mother's Day discussing about the family going down, and then she submitted a wish, and she got accepted, and it's been overwhelming ever since," said Brian Monger, Shirley's son.

The Mongers said they have always been Jays fans.

"I can remember where I was in 1992 and 93 when they won the World Series, and I watched it religiously," Brian said.

The entire family drove down to Toronto in a limo organized by Chartwell Foundation, which grants wishes to seniors.

"They have wonderful seats, and they're going to have dinner, and then they'll come back in the limo. Shirley has been ecstatic since she found out her wish would be granted. It's been a buzz here all day with our other residents who are very happy for Shirley," said Colleen Brennan of Chartwell Allandale Station Retirement Residence.

Officials with Chartwell Foundation said since 2015, more than 130 seniors across Canada have had their wishes granted.