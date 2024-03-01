Barrie retirement home treats centennial residents to special celebration

Ten of the oldest residents at a Barrie retirement home were treated to a special celebration on Friday to mark each of their major milestones.

Aspira Waterford Barrie Retirement Living celebrated each of its 100-year-old residents with visits from local dignitaries and the Barrie Colts.

"It's a testament of a life well lived and a testament to having amazing supports, families, communities around our residents and our seniors," said Erika Rendon, Senior General Manager.

Gwen Found is one of those residents and shared her secret to a long-lasting life with CTV News.

"Enjoy it fully," Found said. "I've done everything I could possibly do. I've travelled for years and years. I've been happy 95 per cent of the time."