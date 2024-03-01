BARRIE
Barrie

    • Barrie retirement home treats centennial residents to special celebration

    Waterford Barrie Retirement Living celebrates its 100-year-old seniors on March 1, 2024 (Steve Mann/CTV News). Waterford Barrie Retirement Living celebrates its 100-year-old seniors on March 1, 2024 (Steve Mann/CTV News).
    Share

    Ten of the oldest residents at a Barrie retirement home were treated to a special celebration on Friday to mark each of their major milestones.

    Aspira Waterford Barrie Retirement Living celebrated each of its 100-year-old residents with visits from local dignitaries and the Barrie Colts.

    "It's a testament of a life well lived and a testament to having amazing supports, families, communities around our residents and our seniors," said Erika Rendon, Senior General Manager.

    Gwen Found is one of those residents and shared her secret to a long-lasting life with CTV News.

    "Enjoy it fully," Found said. "I've done everything I could possibly do. I've travelled for years and years. I've been happy 95 per cent of the time."  

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Here's where The Body Shop is closing in Canada

    The Body Shop Canada Ltd. is shutting down more than 30 stores across Canada. The renowned beauty brand announced Friday it will start immediately liquidating nearly a third of its 105 stores.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News