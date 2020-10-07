BARRIE -- The Chicago Blackhawks have drafted 19-year-old Isaak Phillips from Barrie.

Phillips got the news Wednesday afternoon while watching the NHL draft from his home in Barrie. He was selected 141st overall in the fifth round by the Blackhawks.

Phillips, made a name for himself in minor hockey as a talented defenceman with the Barrie ‘AAA’ Colts before moving on to the OHL’s Sudbury Wolves. He has also played for Team Jamaica.

The draft was held virtually due to COVID-19. Phillips impressed with his defensive play, scoring nine goals and 17 assists last season in 63 games with Sudbury.