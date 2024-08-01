Barrie ranked one of Canada's safest cities: Statistics Canada

The City of Barrie has achieved the lowest Crime Severity Index (CSI) in the country, according to a recent report by Statistics Canada.

"We’re incredibly proud that Barrie has been ranked the lowest on the Crime Severity Index in all of Canada. This is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our police service, Council, and the entire community," said Mayor Alex Nuttall.

The Crime Severity Index examines both the quantity and the seriousness of crimes.

In 2022, Barrie ranked as the second lowest city in Canada on the index.

The following year, statistics revealed that Barrie’s CSI was 48.1, while Canada's overall CSI was 80.5.

“It's encouraging to see our ranking improve from the second lowest to the top spot. It’s clear that when we work together, great things happen," continued Nuttall.

The City says Barrie's violent CSI went down by almost 4 per cent over the last year, from 61.6 in 2022 to 57.9 in 2023.

The full list of police-reported crime statistics can be found here.