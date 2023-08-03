Barrie ranked lowest in Canada for violent crime: report
A recent Statistics Canada report ranks Barrie as the lowest in the country for violent crime.
It's the third straight year Barrie has been ranked the lowest, indicated through the Violent Crime Severity Index, which measures both the volume and severity of crimes.
"This exceptional achievement is a testament to the outstanding partnership we maintain with Barrie olice and council's unwavering commitment to community safety, as outlined as a key priority in our strategic plan," Barrie Mayor Alex Nuttall said in a press release Thursday,
"Challenges will still arise, but we are committed to working together to create a safe and welcoming city for all residents."
In July, a study done by Rentola – a rental home search engine – showed Barrie as the safest city in Canada.
