Barrie Police officers injured while trying to arrest intoxicated females
BARRIE, ONT. -- Two Barrie Police officers sustained minor injuries while trying to arrest two intoxicated women on Wednesday.
Police responded to a Georgian Drive address in north end Barrie just after 7:39 p.m. following reports of an assault.
When police attempted to arrest two women, the situation turned violent as both women resisted arrest.
One officer was kicked in the face and sustained a chipped tooth. The other officer had a portion of her hair ripped from her scalp, sustained numerous abrasions, a sprained finger and injuries to the neck and head area.
Both officers received medical attention and completed their shifts.
A 28-year-old Barrie woman and a 34-year-old woman from Rama were arrested and charged.
They will answer their charges in a Barrie court.