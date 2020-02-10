Barrie police move into new station next month
Published Monday, February 10, 2020 2:59PM EST Last Updated Monday, February 10, 2020 4:31PM EST
Barrie Police Services will move into its new location on Fairview Road in Barrie in March. (Jim Holmes/CTV News)
BARRIE -- Barrie police will move into their new headquarters on Fairview Road next month.
The police service says there will be no interruptions to front-line policing while it begins to transition to the new building through the week of March 7 to 14.
As of March 14, all police services that were offered at the station on Sperling Drive will only be available at the new Fairview Road building. This includes:
- Collision Reporting Centre;
- Records and Information Management Services;
- Property and Evidence Unit;
- Barrie and Area Victim Crisis Assistance and Referral Service;
- Walk-in inquires
Anyone with inquiries during the week of March 7 to 14 should call the non-emergency line at 705-725-7025.