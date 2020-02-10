BARRIE -- Barrie police will move into their new headquarters on Fairview Road next month.

The police service says there will be no interruptions to front-line policing while it begins to transition to the new building through the week of March 7 to 14.

As of March 14, all police services that were offered at the station on Sperling Drive will only be available at the new Fairview Road building. This includes:

Collision Reporting Centre;

Records and Information Management Services;

Property and Evidence Unit;

Barrie and Area Victim Crisis Assistance and Referral Service;

Walk-in inquires

Anyone with inquiries during the week of March 7 to 14 should call the non-emergency line at 705-725-7025.