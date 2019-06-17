Featured
Barrie police investigating stabbing in the city's downtown core
CTV Barrie
Published Monday, June 17, 2019 12:34PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, June 17, 2019 12:56PM EDT
Barrie police are investigating a stabbing in the city’s downtown core.
Emergency crews responded to the incident on Toronto Street shortly after 6 p.m. on Saturday following an altercation between two people.
Simcoe County paramedics say they transported a man to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police ask anyone with information to contact them.