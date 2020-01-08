BARRIE -- Barrie police are investigating allegations of sexual assault against 87-year-old Paul Sadlon.

According to documents obtained by CTV News, the allegations stem from an incident that happened on Dec. 4. The exact details, and the accuser's name, can are protected under a publication ban.

CTV News reached out to Barrie police for comment and were told, "We will not be providing any further comment with regard to this matter."

The Sadlon family is well-known in the Barrie area. Paul Sadlon has owned car dealerships in Barrie and Bradford for more than 50 years. The philanthropist has made donations to several charitable causes over the years, including Georgian College and Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre.

In November, Paul Sadlon Motors Inc. won a bid for the naming rights to Barrie's sports arena, formerly called the BMC. The City of Barrie approved Sadlon's offer of $1.7 million for the name to be changed to Sadlon Arena.

At that time, Mr. Sadlon told CTV News that his family was "proud to be continuing our legacy of giving back to our community in such a prominent way."

In response to the recent charge, the City of Barrie released a statement. It reads, "As this matter is before the courts, the city will not be commenting at this time. Should it become necessary, the city can exercise provisions in the naming rights agreement to terminate the arrangements."

Mr. Sadlon made a court appearance on Dec. 18 to answer to the charge.

The prominent Barrie businessman was released on a promise to appear with a court date scheduled for Feb. 3.

The allegations have not been proven in a court of law.