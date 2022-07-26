Barrie police cruisers unveiled with new unique design

Barrie police cruisers unveiled with new unique design

Barrie Police Services unveiled a new design for its cruisers on Tues., July 26, 2022. (CTV News/Catalina Gillies) Barrie Police Services unveiled a new design for its cruisers on Tues., July 26, 2022. (CTV News/Catalina Gillies)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver