Barrie police arrest man carrying handgun overnight Saturday
Published Saturday, August 28, 2021 9:42AM EDT
Barrie Police have charged one man for carrying a loaded handgun in the overnight hours of Sat. Aug. 28, 2021 (Barrie Police)
BARRIE, ONT. -- Barrie Police have charged one man for possession of a weapon after calls of an altercation overnight Saturday.
According to police, calls first came in around 1 a.m. about an altercation on Dunlop Street West. Callers said one male involved appeared to be carrying a firearm.
Police say they found the 18-year-old man near Mulcaster and Dunlop Streets, carrying a loaded handgun, cash and drugs.
As a result, the male from Pickering is facing numerous weapons and drug-related offences. He is being held for a bail hearing.
