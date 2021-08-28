BARRIE, ONT. -- Barrie Police have charged one man for possession of a weapon after calls of an altercation overnight Saturday.

According to police, calls first came in around 1 a.m. about an altercation on Dunlop Street West. Callers said one male involved appeared to be carrying a firearm.

Police say they found the 18-year-old man near Mulcaster and Dunlop Streets, carrying a loaded handgun, cash and drugs.

As a result, the male from Pickering is facing numerous weapons and drug-related offences. He is being held for a bail hearing.