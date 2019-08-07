

CTV Barrie





It's out with the old and in with the new bright yellow shirt.

Barrie Police officers will be hard to miss as they patrol the streets in their new high visibility uniform shirts.

"You know you're going to spot us from a mile away, and that's what we need," Barrie Police Services Sgt. Angie Butler said.

The goal is to make officers more visible and approachable with a less intimidating uniform.

The neon yellow shirts have reflective armbands and will be worn by officers patrolling the downtown.

Sgt. Butler said the fashion change is also about safety. "We're down here every day in the nooks and crannies of downtown, and we want to be seen, and keep our officers safe."

Barrie Police officers started wearing the new shirts on Wednesday and said the feedback has been mainly positive.