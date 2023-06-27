Barrie, Orillia & Midland areas under poor air quality alert
High levels of air pollution will develop today due to smoke from forest fires.
Environment Canada has released a special air quality statement for Barrie, Orillia and Midland concerning poor air quality due to forest fires over northeastern Ontario and Quebec.
Smoke plumes are expected to move into the area this afternoon or tonight.
Conditions could improve for some areas on Thursday.
Air quality and visibility due to wildfire smoke can fluctuate over short distances and vary considerably from hour to hour.
Wildfire smoke can be harmful to everyone's health, even at low concentrations.
The national weather agency is advising people to take action to reduce their exposure to wildfire smoke.
- People with lung disease (such as asthma) or heart disease, older adults, children, pregnant people, and people who work outdoors are at higher risk of experiencing health effects caused by wildfire smoke.
- It has been advised to stop or reduce your activity level if breathing becomes uncomfortable or you or someone in your care feels unwell.
- People respond differently to smoke: mild irritation and discomfort are common and usually disappear when the smoke clears.
- Drinking water can help your body cope with the smoke
- Take a break from the smoke at a location in your community where you can find clean, cool air.
- If you must spend time outdoors, a well-fitted respirator-type mask (such as a NIOSH-certified N95 or equivalent respirator) that does not allow air to pass through small openings between the mask and face can help reduce your exposure to the fine particles in smoke.
- These fine particles generally pose the greatest risk to health. However, respirators do not reduce exposure to the gases in wildfire smoke.
- It is important to listen to your body and reduce or stop activities if you are experiencing symptoms.
- Be sure to check on people in your care and those around you who may be more susceptible to smoke.
- Reduce sources of indoor air pollution. If you can, avoid smoking or vaping indoors, burning incense and candles, frying foods, using wood stoves and vacuuming.
- Dust on indoor surfaces can be removed by wiping and wet mopping during a pollution episode.
Visit the federal government's website for information on how to reduce your health risk and your contribution to pollution levels.
The law firm that represented former Surrey mayor Doug McCallum in his public mischief trial last year was paid more than $300,000 by the city, according to municipal financial records.