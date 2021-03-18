BARRIE, ONT. -- A raid at a Barrie home is linked to an eight-month firearm and drug trafficking investigation called 'Project Weaver' lead by the OPP Biker Enforcement Unit that identified four independent criminal networks.

Police surrounded a residence on Dunsmore Lane on March 9, setting up tents and trailers. At the time, officers remained tight-lipped, except to say the investigation spanned locations across southwestern Ontario, including London, Brantford, Ancaster and Brant County.

Officers said they seized a stunning array of weaponry, including 81 grenades, two grenade launchers, and dozens of firearms, plus large quantities of drugs.

Police say the explosives appear military-grade. "I shudder to think what they could be used for, but luckily, we were able to take them off the streets before they were used in any way," said Det. Staff-Sgt. Scott Wade.

Police said they dismantled criminal networks in London and Brantford.

Ten people were charged with a total of 268 offences. None of the accused are residents of Barrie.