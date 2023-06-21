Barrie, Ont. council to vote on banning residents giving necessities, food to homeless on public property
The City of Barrie is set to vote today on whether to prevent the distribution of food, tents and other items to homeless individuals on public property -- a proposal that's being heavily criticized by the federal housing advocate.
The city north of Toronto passed a motion last month directing staff to investigate and take action on several initiatives aimed at addressing what it called the "chronic homeless situation" in Barrie.
The city says on its website that part of that motion included proposed changes to bylaws to ban the distribution of food and grocery items in public spaces, and prohibit the use and distribution of tents or tarps on public land, including parks.
Those bylaw amendments are set to be considered at a council meeting tonight.
Federal housing advocate Marie-Josee Houle is calling on Barrie's council and mayor to vote against those amendments, saying they would create new barriers for vulnerable homeless people.
Houle, who was appointed by the federal government in February 2022 to lead the newly formed Office of the Federal Housing Advocate, says Barrie's councillors need to meaningfully engage with homeless individuals, community organizations and stakeholders before making decisions that affect them.
