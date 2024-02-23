Barrie, Ont. boy among 5 killed in house fire in Saskatchewan

A Barrie, Ont. family is mourning the death of 12-year-old Andrew Frustaci, killed in a house fire in Saskatchewan that also claimed the lives of his two younger brothers and great-grandparents over the weekend.

Andrew's father, Marc Frustaci, received the heartbreaking news on Sunday while celebrating Andrew's half-brother's 5th birthday.

"It's a call that no parent should ever have to receive," the Barrie man stated in an email to CTV News. "It left me heartbroken."

The deadly fire in Davidson, Sask. that broke out on Sunday afternoon has been deemed non-suspicious.

Fire crews rescued a man and a woman in their 80s from the burning home, who were declared dead in the hospital. Once the fire was under control, crews discovered the children's remains inside the residence.

The three children who were killed in a house fire in Davidson, Sask. on Sunday. (Source: Kristyne Klassen / Facebook)

CTV News Saskatoon reported that a neighbour, Trudy Smith, said the children's mother was away at the time of the blaze.

Andrew's father, his partner, and their two younger children call Barrie home and say Andrew spent his summers here.

Frustaci described his oldest son as a typical 12-year-old who enjoyed swimming, soccer, running a lemonade stand, and playing Fortnite with his friends.

"Andrew was an incredible young boy, always radiating with joy and finding happiness in the little things," he said. "He had plans to return to Ontario, particularly Barrie, as he dreamed of living in the city."

The Barrie family will drive to Saskatchewan for the funeral on Tuesday.

"Our lives will never be the same without Andrew. I cherish him deeply and miss him beyond words," Frustaci said.

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to help the family with travel expenses to Saskatchewan and support them during this time.