Barrie officer and former NHLer facing criminal charges of harassment and extortion

Barrie Police officer and former NHLer Bruce Gardiner entered the Barrie Courthouse Wednesday for a preliminary hearing two years after being charged with criminal harassment and extortion.

Court documents obtained by CTV News reveal Gardiner is alleged to have harassed or been reckless in communicating with the complainant between March 2016 and January 2018.

The charges also alleged Gardiner, without reasonable justification or excuse and with intent to obtain compliance, threatened to release sensitive photographs of the complainant.

While CTV News cannot report evidence heard during the preliminary hearing, Barrie Police Service announced the charges against the 18-year-member of the Service stem from alleged events that occurred while he was off-duty between 2016 and 2018 and concerned alleged conduct toward another member of Barrie police.

Gardiner was immediately suspended with pay.

Born in Barrie, Gardiner played for four NHL teams in six seasons from 1996 to 2002, scoring the first-ever goal in the Columbus Blue Jackets history. In 2017, he was inducted as a member of the Barrie Sports Hall of Fame.

Gardiner's criminal court appearance comes one month after Barrie Police Insp. Valarie Gates was charged with discreditable conduct under the Police Services Act. Insp. Gates is scheduled to appear before a Police Services Act tribunal at a later date.

Barrie police confirmed at the time the discreditable conduct charge against Gates was laid following a recent investigation conducted by the Ontario Provincial Police Office of Professionalism, Respect, Inclusion and Leadership.

The alleged conduct stems from "an on-duty, internal incident," according to Barrie police.

It is unclear whether the criminal charges against Gardiner and the Police Services Act charge against Gates are related.

Gates appeared at the Barrie Courthouse while Gardiner's proceedings were underway.

The preliminary hearing is scheduled to continue Thursday.

Allegations against the accused have not been tested in court.