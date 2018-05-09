

Students at Barrie North Collegiate are hoping for prom 2.0 after last week’s storm put an end to the special night.

Principal Greg Brucker says students have been meeting and are trying to organize another prom date. They have been in contact with officials from the venue, but a date likely won’t be confirmed until next week.

Grade 12 students were frustrated to learn their prom night had to be cancelled because the venue lost power during Friday’s wind storm.

More than 100 tickets were sold for the original event.