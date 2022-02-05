Barrie MP John Brassard appointed new role in parliament

Barrie-Innisfil MP John Brassard will be taking on a new role in parliament.

On Friday, Conservative Party of Canada Interim Leader Candice Bergen announced that Brassard has been named Opposition House Leader.

"I would like to sincerely thank Candice for having confidence in me and appointing me to this important role," Brassard said in a press release. "I'm looking forward to the opportunities and challenges this leadership position brings."

Brassard will replace Louis-Saint-Laurent MP Gerard Deltell, who served under former party leader Erin O'Toole.

Brassard has served as Shadow Minister for Veterans Affairs and as a member of the leadership team under former leader Andrew Scheer.