Barrie men accused of accessing, uploading images of child pornography online

    Police arrested two men from Barrie accused of accessing and uploading images of child pornography online following a lengthy investigation.

    Officers with the Barrie Police Service Internet Child Exploitation Unit seized several computer devices in July 2023 following a search warrant.

    Police say the investigation led them to the two accused, who were arrested earlier this month.

    Both were released following a bail hearing with conditions and a scheduled court appearance.

    No further details on the investigation, including the identities of the two accused, were provided.

    Police urged the public to "stay safe on social media" and provided an online crime prevention link for tips on avoiding becoming a victim of exploitation.

