Barrie mayor uses Strong Mayor Powers for 1st time over controversial field
Barrie Mayor Alex Nuttall is using his strong mayor powers for the first time in relation to one of the most contentious issues he's' faced during his nearly two years in office.
On Thursday, the mayor issued a statement noting he is directing City staff to immediately pause work on the multi-purpose field along the waterfront near the General John Hayter Southshore Centre.
Nuttall's use of his strong mayor powers - which have caused controversy in other municipalities over the past year - comes one day after a third-party report into the field provided the council with various new avenues to consider.
The strong mayor powers give mayors of large municipalities the ability to propose and pass bylaws with just one-third of councillors supporting them, veto bylaws altogether, and hire and fire department heads.
Multi-purpose Field Investigation
In June, Nuttall tasked long-time lawyer and community leader Marshall Green to investigate the recently approved multi-purpose field along Barrie's waterfront near the General John Hayter Southshore Community Centre. The proposal animated the community, with thousands both for and against it.
The field's primary purpose is to serve as the new parading grounds for the Sea Cadets, who are currently facing safety and space concerns at their current location on Bayfield St. near the Barrie marina. It is also to be used by other minor sports teams in the City, with many advocates saying more sports fields are needed.
Green released his public report on Wednesday after consulting with various stakeholders throughout the community.
"I think people were interpreting that it was farther down the road than it was," Green said on Wednesday. "But I don't think anybody's opposed now to pausing and having to look at it again."
Recommendations
Green submitted seven different recommendations for council to consider:
- The Sea Cadets get a small parading ground location in the proposed area with a hard surface as per their request.
- The City not approve the multi-purpose sports field.
- City staff work with sports groups to form a group to determine best uses of existing sports fields that the city plan properly in future subdivisions for parkland, and that city staff work with school boards to ensure access to their locations is provided.
- The City develop current proposed location as a passive park with an educational component, zoning the lands as environmentally protected.
- The Barrie Baycats move from Midhurst Stadium to Queen's Park in downtown Barrie.
- The current Sea Cadets site become the future site of the planned performing arts centre.
- The old Barrie Central Collegiate property, currently planned for a performing arts center, be freed up for a soccer stadium for the Simcoe County Rovers.
Simcoe County Rovers
Green also writes that the Simcoe County Rovers are set to make what he calls a 'game-changing announcement' regarding the team's future in the community. However, he says the club will need a soccer stadium with upwards of 2,500 seats in the coming years.
Green's report was confirmed by Nuttall in his statement Thursday, saying the opportunity presented itself to the City in early July.
"The City is actively working with a global entity on a promising venture that could significantly enhance the future of sport tourism in Barrie," Nuttall wrote.
However, the exact purchaser of the Rovers has not been released, with no firm date for when that announcement will be made.
Development Paused
As part of his unilateral direction, Nuttall said that work on the multi-purpose field is being paused to allow for further public consultation in light of Green's report, with that coming back to council in a staff report later this year.
As part of his report, Marshall consulted with various local sports teams. While he heard from many of a need for more sports fields, he said many appeared to sour at the current approved plan along the waterfront. He said one group he did not name said playing by the waterfront would increase its exposure. However, he concluded that is not a strong enough justification for a project facing widespread opposition from the community.
After his conversations, he writes he hopes that these sports groups can come together to leverage existing assets.
"It is my recommendation that these groups meet cooperatively and determine how these fields can be adapted for more than one sport," Green stated.
"The mayor indicated to me that in some cases, the school boards, who have large and often unused (after school hours) fields, have in some cases made it somewhat difficult for the various sports groups to use these fields. I find that both unfortunate and unacceptable," Green's report continued.
Community Consultations
Green also consulted with members of the arts community for his report.
For years, the City has been working on bringing a new performing arts centre (PAC) to Barrie, with Green writing that the Five Points Theatre 'does not fit the needs of the community.'
One of his suggestions is to scale down plans for a new performing arts centre, currently plotted on the grounds of the former Barrie Central Collegiate, and instead build that at the current location of the Sea Cadets, near the marina at the bottom of Bayfield Street. That would free up the old collegiate grounds for a sports field that the Simcoe County Rovers could use.
"The Rovers and their new partner were looking for a site where fans could grab a meal before or a snack and beverage after," the report reads. "With the new condos, the PAC, a renewed Queen's Park and a professional soccer team in the vicinity, downtown Barrie should have just the shot in the arm that it has needed for years if not decades."
While considering all of this downtown revitalization, Green spoke with leadership of the Barrie Baycats. The team currently plays at Vintage Throne Stadium in Springwater Township. Green writes that the City should prioritize safety concerns at Queen's Park downtown and says moving the Baycats there might help address those worries.
"Their games would be accessible by public transit," Green writes. "They would be within walking distance of restaurants to enjoy before the games and pubs to celebrate at after the games."
Green says he has learned a lot about the local arts and sports scene over the last two and a half months.
"Now the downtown has the potential to become a huge sports/performing arts magnet," Green noted towards the end of his report.
Nuttall's use of the strong mayor powers is a first for him. The powers have been used sparingly by the 46 mayors who have access to them.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
What we know about Health Canada's response to the new global mpox outbreak
Health Canada says it is 'closely monitoring' the resurgence of mpox cases, after the World Health Organization (WHO) declared a public health emergency of international concern on Wednesday. Here's what you need to know about Canada's response to the current outbreak.
Multiple arrests made in connection to Matthew Perry's death
Five individuals, including two doctors, have been charged in connection with the 2023 death of actor Matthew Perry, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.
Australian weather presenter's panic attack on air sheds light on problem
An Australian weather presenter who suffered a panic attack on air is using the moment to spread awareness about the mental health problem.
Federal government rejects CN request to intervene in labour dispute ahead of potential lockout, strike
Labour Minister Steve MacKinnon has rejected the Canadian National Railway Company’s request to intervene in the ongoing labour dispute between the company and the union representing railway employees.
Teacher who taped the word 'poop' onto kindergarten student's arm suspended 2 days
An elementary school teacher from B.C.'s Lower Mainland has been handed a two-day suspension for incidents of professional misconduct, which included briefly taping the word 'poop' onto a student's arm.
Protests sweep India over rape and murder of doctor
Holding candles, hundreds of thousands of women marched through the night in cities across India, to protest the brutal rape and murder of a young female doctor in a hospital.
Captain Newfoundland, a 'psychedelic,' meditating provincial superhero, is about to go national
A pair of young filmmakers take aim at Newfoundland’s one-of-a-kind superhero, who patrolled the airwaves of late night television.
Forecast for Ernesto says hurricane will track 'well south' of Nova Scotia
Hurricane Ernesto is expected to track 'well south' of Nova Scotia by the time the storm approaches the Atlantic region on Monday, the Canadian Hurricane Centre says.
Memorial University chair resigns after sharing pro-Palestinian email with alum's dad
The chair of the board of regents at Memorial University in Newfoundland and Labrador has resigned after he was criticized for forwarding a pro-Palestinian campaign email he received from an alumna to her father.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
Arrest of man wanted for attempted abduction of Wellesley, Ont. woman
An arrest has been made in the random attack and attempted abduction of Wellesley, Ont. woman.
-
Minister and MPP 'disappointed' in land assembly process in Wilmot Township
Ontario’s Minister of Economic Development and the MPP for Kitchener-Conestoga are expressing their disappointment with how a contentious land assembly process has been handled in Wilmot Township.
-
Pipe supplying 20 per cent of the region's drinking water to be shut off for repairs
Residents in Waterloo Region are being asked to conserve water for approximately one week while an important water pipe is repaired.
London
-
'There was blood everywhere': Neighbours recount events leading to Sarnia Police investigation
Sarnia Police have arrested one person following a reported assault near the intersection of Indian Road North and Exmouth Street. Multiple witnesses told CTV News London they were woken up by screaming and yelling shortly before 7 a.m.
-
Third major fire in Sarnia this week leaves tenants displaced
A fire has displaced residents of a multi-unit century home in Sarnia.
-
Removal of east London woodlot sparks the ire of city councillors
A developer has sparked the ire of London city councillors after clear-cutting a woodlot in the city’s east end before getting a green light to expand a storage facility on the property.
Windsor
-
Contractor allegedly scams homeowners out of $600,000
A 41-year-old contractor has been charged with defrauding homeowners out of nearly $600,000.
-
Two suspects charged with sexual assault, forcible confinement in Amherstburg
Windsor police have charged two suspects with sexual assault, forcible confinement, and uttering threats after an investigation in Amherstburg.
-
Fatal motorcycle crash near Kingsville
Around 9:40 p.m. on Wednesday, emergency crews responded to the call for a single-vehicle crash on County Road 34 near County Road 45 in Ruthven.
Northern Ontario
-
Multiple arrests made in connection to Matthew Perry's death
Five individuals, including two doctors, have been charged in connection with the 2023 death of actor Matthew Perry, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.
-
Highway 400 in Parry Sound reopens following fatal crash
One person is dead and another has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a single-vehicle crash on Highway 400 south in Parry Sound, police say. The highway has reopened, police said Thursday afternoon.
-
Northwestern Ont. police investigating suspicious house fire
Ontario Provincial Police in Atikokan are investigating a suspicious residential fire.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Northwestern Ont. police investigating suspicious house fire
Ontario Provincial Police in Atikokan are investigating a suspicious residential fire.
-
Lower steel prices, shipments behind Q1 loss of $12.5M at Algoma Steel
Algoma Steel reported a first-quarter loss of $12.5 million this week, compared to an income of $164.3 million the same quarter a year earlier.
-
Coroner's inquest wrapping up in death of northern Ont. Indigenous woman
A coroner's inquest into the death of an Indigenous woman in northern Ontario is expected to come to a close Thursday.
Ottawa
-
Watch out for door-to-door sales scams in eastern Ontario: OPP
Police in eastern Ontario are warning about what they call a multi-layered, door-to-door sales scam targeting vulnerable residents in the area.
-
Here's how long patients wait to see a doctor in Ottawa hospital ERs
Three Ottawa hospitals had some of the longest wait times for a first assessment in an emergency room in June.
-
Ottawa's professional women's soccer unveils name, home pitch
Ottawa's new professional women's soccer team will take to the pitch at TD Place next year as the Ottawa Rapid FC.
Toronto
-
Marineland ordered to pay $85K after 3 bears kept in cramped quarters for months
Marineland has been ordered to pay nearly $85,000 in fines and restitution after it was found guilty under Ontario’s animal cruelty laws of three charges related to its care of three black bears.
-
Toronto back-to-school fundraiser raises $40K in less than a week, with a little help from 'Pinball'
The Pinball Clemons Foundation has come forward to help a Toronto man who hoped to raise $25,000 for back-to school supplies in his neighbourhood by walking all the way to Niagara Falls, N.Y. while wearing a weighted vest.
-
Man charged after allegedly taking pictures up women's skirts at Burlington Shoppers Drug Mart
A 37-year-old man is facing charges after allegedly taking pictures up women's skirts and dresses at a Shoppers Drug Mart in Burlington on multiple occasions this summer.
Montreal
-
Man charged in West Island shootout renounces right to bail hearing
The man accused of starting the shootout in Dollard-des-Ormeaux on Montreal's West Island renounced his right to a bail hearing in court on Thursday.
-
Tuberculosis cases detected at Bordeaux Prison
Two cases of tuberculosis have been detected at Bordeaux Prison, also known as the Montreal Detention Centre, since the start of summer, according to exclusive reporting by Noovo Info.
-
Montreal flooding: Why one builder thinks we shouldn't have basements
Numerous homes across the Greater Montreal Area experienced some level of flooding after the heavy rain last week, and one builder is saying people shouldn't use their basements as live-in spaces.
Atlantic
-
New international bridge connecting Edmundston, N.B., to the U.S. officially opens
A new bridge opened in New Brunswick Thursday, replacing the previous bridge connecting two bordering countries for the past century.
-
New Brunswick receives first payment under Canada Community-Building Fund
The Government of Canada transferred $24 million to New Brunswick under the Canada Community-Building Fund.
-
Moncton school opening next month gets name
An Anglophone middle school opening in Moncton next month will be called Wabanaki School.
Winnipeg
-
Cellphone ban coming to Manitoba schools this fall
Manitoba is officially banning the use of cellphones in classrooms starting this school year.
-
University of Winnipeg finds more people potentially impacted by spring cyberattack
The University of Winnipeg has finished its investigation into a cyberattack that crippled the school this spring, and found more people may have been impacted.
-
Is there a risk of mpox spreading across Canada? A virologist weighs in
The World Health Organization (WHO) declared mpox a global health emergency for the second time in two years on Wednesday.
Calgary
-
Calgary now planning to repair 21 segments of Bearspaw feeder main later this month
Calgary city crews will now be repairing 21 pipe segments on the Bearspaw feeder main later this month – five more than initially thought.
-
1 dead in Thursday morning vehicle rollover near Priddis, Alta.
One person is dead following a single-vehicle rollover Thursday morning south of Calgary.
-
Paddle boarder saves drowning dog from icy waters of Kananaskis River
A stand-up paddle boarding competition on the Kananaskis River over the weekend took an unexpected turn for one competitor who leapt into action to save a drowning dog from the river’s raging, icy waters.
Edmonton
-
Larry Thompson to focus on 'double E' brand as new Edmonton Elks owner
Larry Thompson was introduced as the new owner of the Edmonton Elks on Thursday.
-
Jasper Avenue to close Sunday for largest-ever Edmonton marathon
This year's Edmonton marathon will be the largest in the race's 33-year history.
-
Liquor store employees accused of 5 armed robberies in Fort McMurray
Three people have been arrested and two are wanted in connection to a string of armed robberies in Fort McMurray this spring.
Regina
-
Human remains discovered near Moose Jaw identified by RCMP
Saskatchewan RCMP have confirmed the identity of human remains that were found near Moose Jaw in April.
-
Above-average wildfire activity in Saskatchewan forecasted for remainder of season
While not as dire as in other provinces, those in Saskatchewan should expect above average wildfire activity for the remainder of the year.
-
'A big step forward': Regina Food Bank opens first-of-its-kind grocery-style food hub
Regina Food Bank celebrated the grand opening of their new community food hub Thursday.
Saskatoon
-
'Very, very sad': SCYAP closes doors after 23 years of supporting Saskatoon youth
A Saskatoon non-profit that helped at-risk youth through art and employment opportunities has closed its doors.
-
Canada to begin processing rare mineral used to power electric vehicles
Saskatchewan is getting $16 million from the federal government to process a rare element.
-
Soft plastic fishing lures may be leaching into waterways: Sask. study
If you use soft plastic fishing lures when spending a day on the water, you might want to change it up.
Vancouver
-
Police investigating after man fell and died exiting transit bus in Surrey, B.C.
Police are investigating after a man fell while getting off a transit bus and died suddenly in Surrey, B.C.
-
Here's why a B.C. tribunal said Taskrabbit is not responsible for damage caused by its 'taskers'
Taskrabbit cannot be held responsible for the cost of repairing thousands of dollars worth of damage allegedly caused by one of its 'taskers,' according to B.C.'s Civil Resolution Tribunal.
-
B.C. Conservative leader meets Jordan Peterson, candidate praises 'Freedom Convoy' accused
The leader of the B.C. Conservatives sat down with Jordan Peterson for a podcast interview Thursday.
Vancouver Island
-
Victoria firefighter suspended for letter to B.C. premier criticizing homeless facility plan
The one-day suspension of a Victoria firefighter has erupted into a political firestorm after a Conservative Party of B.C. candidate accused the B.C. premier and the city's mayor of involvement in the disciplinary decision.
-
B.C. Conservative leader meets Jordan Peterson, candidate praises 'Freedom Convoy' accused
The leader of the B.C. Conservatives sat down with Jordan Peterson for a podcast interview Thursday.
-
Police investigating after man fell and died exiting transit bus in Surrey, B.C.
Police are investigating after a man fell while getting off a transit bus and died suddenly in Surrey, B.C.