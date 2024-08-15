Barrie mayor uses Strong Mayor Powers for 1st time over controversial field

Barrie Mayor Alex Nuttall is using his strong mayor powers for the first time in relation to one of the most contentious issues he's' faced during his nearly two years in office.

On Thursday, the mayor issued a statement noting he is directing City staff to immediately pause work on the multi-purpose field along the waterfront near the General John Hayter Southshore Centre.

Nuttall's use of his strong mayor powers - which have caused controversy in other municipalities over the past year - comes one day after a third-party report into the field provided the council with various new avenues to consider.

The strong mayor powers give mayors of large municipalities the ability to propose and pass bylaws with just one-third of councillors supporting them, veto bylaws altogether, and hire and fire department heads.

Multi-purpose Field Investigation

In June, Nuttall tasked long-time lawyer and community leader Marshall Green to investigate the recently approved multi-purpose field along Barrie's waterfront near the General John Hayter Southshore Community Centre. The proposal animated the community, with thousands both for and against it.

The field's primary purpose is to serve as the new parading grounds for the Sea Cadets, who are currently facing safety and space concerns at their current location on Bayfield St. near the Barrie marina. It is also to be used by other minor sports teams in the City, with many advocates saying more sports fields are needed.

Green released his public report on Wednesday after consulting with various stakeholders throughout the community.

"I think people were interpreting that it was farther down the road than it was," Green said on Wednesday. "But I don't think anybody's opposed now to pausing and having to look at it again."

Recommendations

Green submitted seven different recommendations for council to consider:

The Sea Cadets get a small parading ground location in the proposed area with a hard surface as per their request. The City not approve the multi-purpose sports field. City staff work with sports groups to form a group to determine best uses of existing sports fields that the city plan properly in future subdivisions for parkland, and that city staff work with school boards to ensure access to their locations is provided. The City develop current proposed location as a passive park with an educational component, zoning the lands as environmentally protected. The Barrie Baycats move from Midhurst Stadium to Queen's Park in downtown Barrie. The current Sea Cadets site become the future site of the planned performing arts centre. The old Barrie Central Collegiate property, currently planned for a performing arts center, be freed up for a soccer stadium for the Simcoe County Rovers.

Simcoe County Rovers

Green also writes that the Simcoe County Rovers are set to make what he calls a 'game-changing announcement' regarding the team's future in the community. However, he says the club will need a soccer stadium with upwards of 2,500 seats in the coming years.

Green's report was confirmed by Nuttall in his statement Thursday, saying the opportunity presented itself to the City in early July.

"The City is actively working with a global entity on a promising venture that could significantly enhance the future of sport tourism in Barrie," Nuttall wrote.

However, the exact purchaser of the Rovers has not been released, with no firm date for when that announcement will be made.

Development Paused

As part of his unilateral direction, Nuttall said that work on the multi-purpose field is being paused to allow for further public consultation in light of Green's report, with that coming back to council in a staff report later this year.

As part of his report, Marshall consulted with various local sports teams. While he heard from many of a need for more sports fields, he said many appeared to sour at the current approved plan along the waterfront. He said one group he did not name said playing by the waterfront would increase its exposure. However, he concluded that is not a strong enough justification for a project facing widespread opposition from the community.

After his conversations, he writes he hopes that these sports groups can come together to leverage existing assets.

"It is my recommendation that these groups meet cooperatively and determine how these fields can be adapted for more than one sport," Green stated.

"The mayor indicated to me that in some cases, the school boards, who have large and often unused (after school hours) fields, have in some cases made it somewhat difficult for the various sports groups to use these fields. I find that both unfortunate and unacceptable," Green's report continued.

Community Consultations

Green also consulted with members of the arts community for his report.

For years, the City has been working on bringing a new performing arts centre (PAC) to Barrie, with Green writing that the Five Points Theatre 'does not fit the needs of the community.'

One of his suggestions is to scale down plans for a new performing arts centre, currently plotted on the grounds of the former Barrie Central Collegiate, and instead build that at the current location of the Sea Cadets, near the marina at the bottom of Bayfield Street. That would free up the old collegiate grounds for a sports field that the Simcoe County Rovers could use.

"The Rovers and their new partner were looking for a site where fans could grab a meal before or a snack and beverage after," the report reads. "With the new condos, the PAC, a renewed Queen's Park and a professional soccer team in the vicinity, downtown Barrie should have just the shot in the arm that it has needed for years if not decades."

While considering all of this downtown revitalization, Green spoke with leadership of the Barrie Baycats. The team currently plays at Vintage Throne Stadium in Springwater Township. Green writes that the City should prioritize safety concerns at Queen's Park downtown and says moving the Baycats there might help address those worries.

"Their games would be accessible by public transit," Green writes. "They would be within walking distance of restaurants to enjoy before the games and pubs to celebrate at after the games."

Green says he has learned a lot about the local arts and sports scene over the last two and a half months.

"Now the downtown has the potential to become a huge sports/performing arts magnet," Green noted towards the end of his report.

Nuttall's use of the strong mayor powers is a first for him. The powers have been used sparingly by the 46 mayors who have access to them.