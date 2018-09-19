Jeff Lehman became the 46th mayor for the city of Barrie back in 2010, and he’s hoping to keep his job, for at least the next four years.

The 43-year-old launched his re-election campaign on Wednesday.

Throughout his eight years as mayor, Lehman has seen the city go through some significant changes including an expanded hospital, a new GO station, more affordable housing, and an expanded waterfront.

Lehman grew up in Barrie, and before becoming the mayor, he worked as an economist and urban planner advising cities across the country.

He was re-elected for a second term as mayor in 2014, winning by a landslide with more than 90 percent of the vote.

There was some speculation that he wouldn’t run again this year, as rumours swirled that he might take on a role in federal politics.

He announced his mayoral intentions back in March.

“I believe this is the job through which I can have the greatest impact on Barrie,” he said.

But first, he will have to defeat one candidate vying for his position.

Recycling business owner Ram Faerber submitted his papers in July.

“I am very, very happy that I’ve put my name into the race instead of giving Jeff Lehman a free pass,” said Faerber. “Without a mayoral race, we really don’t have an election.”