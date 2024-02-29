BARRIE
Barrie

    • Barrie mayor says protecting confidential information 'paramount' after leak from previous councillor

    Share

    Barrie councillors are taking a stand towards protecting confidential information as details have come to light suggesting a past councillor did just the opposite.

    On Wednesday, councillors passed a motion directing the city clerk to develop additional protocols for councillors when they handle any confidential information. The motion went to stress how seriously the current council takes these expectations.

    The motion came to light during a city council sitting Wednesday evening after a lengthy in-camera general committee meeting earlier in the day. Council has received a report from the Integrity Commissioner dated Jan. 5, 2024, apparently related to the release of confidential information by a member of the previous term of council.

    The name of the previous councillor was not disclosed.

    The motion directs that the report be released to the public on Mar. 4, allowing time for all parties to prepare.

    Speaking to CTV News, Mayor Alex Nuttall said that the City of Barrie considers confidentiality to be 'paramount.' He did not indicate what confidential material was released, saying those questions could be directed towards the City's communications team once the report is released on Mar. 4.

    There was no further discussion surrounding the motion after it was passed.

    The City's Integrity Commissioner has held the position since Feb. 2014 and ensures ethical standards aren't violated. They are empowered through the Ontario Municipal Act and the Municipal Conflict of Interests Act.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Former prime minister Brian Mulroney dies at 84

    Former Canadian prime minister and Conservative stalwart Brian Mulroney has died at age 84. Over his impressive career, the passionate and ambitious politician, businessman, husband, father, and grandfather left an unmistakable mark on the country.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    • BREAKING

      BREAKING Former prime minister Brian Mulroney dies at 84

      Former Canadian prime minister and Conservative stalwart Brian Mulroney has died at age 84. Over his impressive career, the passionate and ambitious politician, businessman, husband, father, and grandfather left an unmistakable mark on the country.

    • Alberta government reports $367M surplus as it takes on debt to fund capital projects

      Finance Minister Nate Horner presented the details to the legislature of the $73.2-billion price tag for the annual plan, which promises to increase spending for health care and education, which together make up 61 per cent of it, by 4.4 per cent as well as resource management and capital construction while forecasting a surplus of $367 million for the 2024-25 fiscal year.

    Edmonton

    • Alberta government reports $367M surplus as it takes on debt to fund capital projects

      Finance Minister Nate Horner presented the details to the legislature of the $73.2-billion price tag for the annual plan, which promises to increase spending for health care and education, which together make up 61 per cent of it, by 4.4 per cent as well as resource management and capital construction while forecasting a surplus of $367 million for the 2024-25 fiscal year.

    • BREAKING

      BREAKING Former prime minister Brian Mulroney dies at 84

      Former Canadian prime minister and Conservative stalwart Brian Mulroney has died at age 84. Over his impressive career, the passionate and ambitious politician, businessman, husband, father, and grandfather left an unmistakable mark on the country.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News