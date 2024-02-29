Barrie mayor says protecting confidential information 'paramount' after leak from previous councillor
Barrie councillors are taking a stand towards protecting confidential information as details have come to light suggesting a past councillor did just the opposite.
On Wednesday, councillors passed a motion directing the city clerk to develop additional protocols for councillors when they handle any confidential information. The motion went to stress how seriously the current council takes these expectations.
The motion came to light during a city council sitting Wednesday evening after a lengthy in-camera general committee meeting earlier in the day. Council has received a report from the Integrity Commissioner dated Jan. 5, 2024, apparently related to the release of confidential information by a member of the previous term of council.
The name of the previous councillor was not disclosed.
The motion directs that the report be released to the public on Mar. 4, allowing time for all parties to prepare.
Speaking to CTV News, Mayor Alex Nuttall said that the City of Barrie considers confidentiality to be 'paramount.' He did not indicate what confidential material was released, saying those questions could be directed towards the City's communications team once the report is released on Mar. 4.
There was no further discussion surrounding the motion after it was passed.
The City's Integrity Commissioner has held the position since Feb. 2014 and ensures ethical standards aren't violated. They are empowered through the Ontario Municipal Act and the Municipal Conflict of Interests Act.
