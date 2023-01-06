Barrie man wins big with lottery ticket
The lottery ticket a Barrie man bought "on a whim" is paying off in a big way.
Kirk Higgins won the top prize of $250,000 with the Instant Jackpot ticket he purchased at the Circle K on Essa Road in Barrie for $20.
The 59-year-old said he was scanning the ticket on the OLG app when he realized he had won.
"It took a while to sink in. Once the feeling settles in, it feels nice," he offered.
Higgins said he plans to invest his winnings and save for retirement.
"This win is an eye-opener," he concluded.
WITH VIDEO | OPP officers spring into action to free deer trapped in fence
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau talks climate change with King Charles
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's office says he shared a call with King Charles that centred on environmental issues.
6-year-old shoots teacher in Virginia classroom: police
A 6-year-old student shot and wounded a Virginia teacher Friday during an altercation inside a first-grade classroom, police and school officials in the city of Newport News said.
Vaccine-derived polio virus detected in 2 Canadian wastewater samples
After initiating its own wastewater testing for polio last year, Canada has detected two samples of vaccine-derived polio virus type 2 (VDPV2). No related illnesses have been reported in connection to that wastewater finding.
Canadians in Mexico should get in touch with embassy amid violence, says ambassador to U.S.
Canada's Ambassador to the United States is urging all Canadians in Mexico to reach out to the Canadian Embassy for assistance, amid unrest and violence in the country following the arrest of a son of notorious jailed drug kingpin Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman. And, she says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau still plans to travel to Mexico City next week to take part in a North American Leaders' Summit.
TSA finds 4-foot boa constrictor in carry-on baggage
The bizarre yet fascinating menagerie of animals detected by TSA agents in carry-on baggage at U.S. airports carries on into 2023.
Feds must enforce vaping penalties to protect kids: advocates
Advocates on both sides of the vaping debate say the government must do more to enforce penalties for selling vapes to kids after a review concluded no changes to the legislation were warranted.
Are Canadian bail rules tough enough? Experts weigh in
The Dec. 27 killing of an OPP officer has brought renewed scrutiny to Canada's bail system. CTVNews.ca speaks with experts who say the issue is far more complicated than just toughening up our bail laws, as critics are calling for.
Family of slain Utah family says husband took guns from home
A Utah man who fatally shot his five children, mother-in-law and wife and then killed himself removed guns owned by himself and his wife days before the murder-suicide, leaving the family 'vulnerable,' a relative said Friday.
Old NASA satellite falling from sky this weekend, low threat
A 38-year-old retired NASA satellite is about to fall from the sky. Most of the 2,450-kilogram satellite will burn up upon reentry, according to NASA. But some pieces are expected to survive.
Atlantic
Maritime travel experts weigh in on deadly unrest in Mexico
With the current violence unfolding in the western part of Mexico, experts from the Maritimes are now weighing in on both it and the future of travel for the country.
Cases of Omicron sub-variant 'Kraken' emerging in Atlantic Canada
Nova Scotia and Newfoundland and Labrador are now reporting cases of the XBB.1.5 variant of the virus that causes COVID-19, reflecting a spread being reported south of the border.
'A spectacular moment': Canada's World Juniors gold medal celebration continues
Dylan Guenther's golden goal set off a grand celebration inside and outside of Scotiabank Centre in Halifax Thursday night.
Montreal
Man in serious condition after hit-and-run near Berri-UQAM: police
A man in his 40s was sent to hospital in serious condition Friday night after he was injured in what police described as a hit-and-run.
STM permanently ends '10 Minutes Max' service on remaining bus routes
Transit users in Montreal who might be accustomed to the '10 Minutes Max' bus routes are going to be waiting a little longer. The STM said Friday it can no longer promise a bus will come every 10 minutes on the eight routes that still offered the service because of the financial strain the transit authority is facing and a change in customer habits.
92-year-old man spends 3 days in Montreal ER hallway with fractured vertebrae
Three sisters from Westmount began the year feeling frustrated after their 92-year-old father spent 72 hours in a hospital emergency department hallway in excruciating pain. They're hoping other families don't experience the same ordeal.
Ottawa
Eastway Tank faces charges in 2022 fatal explosion at Ottawa business
Eastway Tank is facing charges under Ontario's Occupational Health and Safety Act in connection to the deadly explosion and fire at the facility in Ottawa's south end nearly one year ago.
Great Wolf Lodge indoor water park planned for Cornwall, Ont.
An American company is planning to build a massive $350 million indoor water park resort in Cornwall, Ont.
Ottawa LRT closure to extend into weekend, officials say
Officials say the work to repair Ottawa's LRT line after freezing rain Wednesday night is expected to continue into the weekend after efforts to remove ice caused further damage.
Toronto
Ontario woman stuck, paralyzed in Dominican Republic after 'catastrophic' water slide accident
An Ontario woman is paralyzed and stuck in the Dominican Republic after a 'catastrophic' water slide accident.
Police searching for source of suds spewing from Mississauga sewers
Police are asking the public to avoid the area of Dixie Road and Dundas Street West in Mississauga due to a large quantity of suds spewing out of nearby sewers.
Animal contact at Scarborough transmission station caused outages: Hydro One
An animal is to blame for “large-scale” outages across Toronto that plunged tens of thousands of residents into darkness on Friday.
Kitchener
'It is like time stops': New tradition forged in tragedy at Ayr hockey rink
Sitting in the stands at the North Dumfries Community Complex in Ayr, Ont., Tammy Palfreyman is a hockey mom, even though her son is no longer on the ice.
Police make arrest in fatal hit and run near Six Nations
Police have arrested and charged a 39-year-old Haldimand County resident in connection to a fatal hit and run just outside Ohsweken on Tuesday.
London
'This is frostbite': Need for warmth exceeds capacity of Winter Response to Homelessness
One month after the Winter Response to Homelessness officially launched, expanded shelter spaces in place, but not always able to accommodate the number of Londoners seeking warmth.
Sentencing for sister after fatally stabbing her brother in 2021
A sentence has been handed down in the case of a sister fatally stabbing her younger brother south of London.
Northern Ontario
Northern Ont. brothers being hailed as heroes for saving life of toddler
What started as a trip into Sudbury to see a movie turned into two brothers from Manitoulin Island being hailed as heroes for saving the life of a two-year-old at a restaurant along the way.
Calls for the City of Greater Sudbury to address access to public washrooms downtown
Local businesses and residents are calling on the City of Greater Sudbury to address the lack of accessible public washrooms downtown after concerns involving human waste were raised earlier this week.
Windsor
'Her fight is our fight': T-Shirt sales supporting Chatham-Kent councillor living with cancer
Melissa Harrigan remains positive and optimistic following a breast cancer diagnosis last month, thanks in part to an outpouring of community support.
Slow uptick for new prescription-writing capabilities at pharmacies
It’s been nearly a week since the province granted pharmacies an expanded scope to prescribe medication for a handful of minor ailments an effort to streamline healthcare while also reducing the burden on the entire system.
'Butter tart bandit' arrested and charged after downtown grocery store break-ins
The suspect who is being referred to as the ‘butter tart bandit’ has been arrested, following multiple thefts at a downtown Windsor grocery store.
Calgary
Albertans nervous about return from Mexico, airlines cancel flights
Some Albertans visiting the west coast region of Mexico that is dealing with a flare of drug cartel violence were concerned about getting home, while Canadian carriers cancelled flights on Friday.
Arrest warrant issued for Calgary trucker in relation to Pennsylvania highway fatality
An arrest warrant has been issued by authorities in Pennsylvania for a Calgary man, Karandeep Singh.
U.K. man hospitalized in Calgary awake, off ventilator
A U.K. man hospitalized over the holidays during his first trip to Canada is one significant step closer to recovery, his family says.
Saskatoon
Sask. residents stuck in Mexico amid Cartel violence
Two couples from Spiritwood were on their way to watch the World Junior Gold Medal game in the city of Mazatlan Sinaloa when they found out about the violence erupting in the community.
Magic mushroom therapy out of reach for terminally-ill Saskatoon man due to regulations
Thomas Hartle has end-of-life anxiety stemming from a terminal cancer diagnosis, and in 2020, the 54-year-old became the first person in Canada to legally gain access to psilocybin-assisted therapy to deal with it.
Sask. fashion designer creates unique gift for Jason Momoa
A St. Louis, Sask. fashion designer got a rare chance to gift her work to Hollywood star Jason Momoa.
Edmonton
A war of words between Alberta and Ottawa: What does 'just transition' actually mean?
A yet-to-be-tabled bill that Canada's energy minister says will help support workers seeking to make a transition to new jobs in a lower-carbon future has created a war of words between Ottawa and Alberta. But what does a 'just transition' actually mean?
'Not a lot we can do,' says Alta. family sheltering at resort amid violence in western Mexico
An Edmonton-area family on vacation in western Mexico said they still felt safe Friday morning, although violence in the surrounding region was skewing the certainty of their future plans.
Man who killed Métis hunters gets life with no chance of parole for 13 years
A judge has sentenced an Alberta man who killed two Métis hunters to life in prison with no chance of parole for 13 years. Anthony Bilodeau was found guilty in May of second-degree murder in the death of Maurice Cardinal and manslaughter in the death of Jacob Sansom.
Vancouver
B.C. reopening 20 emergency operations centres as hospitalizations surge
The B.C. government is reactivating 20 emergency operations centres across the province in preparation for an expected increase in hospitalizations for COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses.
Fight for safe construction worksites continues 42 years after Bentall tragedy
Dozens gathered outside Burrard Station on Friday afternoon to remember the four construction workers who tragically died on the job 42 years ago.
'Really disheartening': Thieves snatched safe from Maple Ridge non-profit, RCMP say
Mounties are appealing to the public for help tracking down a pair of suspects involved in an alleged break-and-enter at a non-profit business in Maple Ridge.