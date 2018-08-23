

CTV Barrie





Police say a 30-year-old Barrie man is facing drug trafficking charges after a drug raid at a home on Peel Street.

Following a lengthy investigation, police arrested the man from his vehicle outside the residence on Thursday.

Four other people, two men and two women, inside the residence were also placed under arrest. In an updated release, police say the four people were “not directly related to the incident and they were released unconditionally”.

Officers seized fentanyl and marijuana during their search of the home along with $2500 in cash.

The accused is scheduled to appear in bail court Friday.