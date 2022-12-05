Barrie man charged with impaired driving after rolling vehicle onto roof

A Barrie man faces multiple charges after rolling his vehicle onto its roof Sunday night.

Emergency crews attend the scene of a crash in Barrie, Ont., on Sun., Dec. 4, 2022. (Source: At the Scene Photography)

Police say the car was found flipped upside down on the grass along Wellington Street near the plaza.

Officers located the uninjured driver a short time later.

The accused was arrested and faces impaired operation and dangerous operation of a vehicle.