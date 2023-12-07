Barrie man charged with assault after alleged altercation with City Hall security guard

A Barrie man has been charged after a City Hall security guard was left injured while trying to escort the man out of the building.

Michael Catania, 49, is charged with assault causing bodily harm after investigators received reports in mid-November about the incident.

The security guard ended up with a broken wrist.

"And as a result of that, he is going to be off work for an extended period of time," said Peter Leon, Barrie Police Services communications coordinator.

Police say it appears Catania was previously barred from being inside the municipal building. He was arrested and charged 10 days later.

CTV News has learned the security guard was trying to escort Catania out of City Hall for trespassing. It's believed Catania wanted to meet with Mayor Alex Nuttall that morning.

Police say the accused was found on the upper level.

Staff confirmed the mayor was not at City Hall at the time of the incident.

The city says council has approved an extra $50,000 for security in 2024 after cutting its security budget by $30,000 this year compared to last.

The allegations against Catania have not been tested in court. His first court appearance is scheduled for the new year.