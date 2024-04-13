Barrie man arrested in Waterloo region

Waterloo Regional Police have arrested a Barrie man after a break-and-enter in Wilmot Township.

Police say they received a report of the March 2024 incident this past Wednesday, which occurred at a commercial property near the intersection of Notre Dame Drive and Snyders Road East.

On Friday, Waterloo Regional Police and Barrie Police Service completed a search warrant regarding the investigation. As a result, detectives recovered approximately $60,000 worth of stolen property, most of which was landscaping equipment.

A 29-year-old Barrie man was arrested and charged with break-and-entry and possessing over $5,000 in stolen property.

The accused is scheduled to appear in court in May.