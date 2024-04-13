BARRIE
Barrie

    • Barrie man arrested in Waterloo region

    Source: Waterloo Regional Police Source: Waterloo Regional Police
    Share

    Waterloo Regional Police have arrested a Barrie man after a break-and-enter in Wilmot Township.

    Police say they received a report of the March 2024 incident this past Wednesday, which occurred at a commercial property near the intersection of Notre Dame Drive and Snyders Road East.

    On Friday, Waterloo Regional Police and Barrie Police Service completed a search warrant regarding the investigation. As a result, detectives recovered approximately $60,000 worth of stolen property, most of which was landscaping equipment.

    A 29-year-old Barrie man was arrested and charged with break-and-entry and possessing over $5,000 in stolen property.

    The accused is scheduled to appear in court in May. 

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News