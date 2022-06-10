Barrie man arrested 2 months after violent assault in plaza parking lot

A Barrie man surrendered himself to police nearly two months after damaging a police cruiser and ambulance following an assault in a plaza parking lot.

Barrie police say officers responded to reports of an assault in the parking lot of the St. Louis Bar on Big Bay Point on April 12 that "spilled out onto city streets."

Following the incident in April, police said the man got involved in an altercation with two individuals who were talking outside.

"The suspect got into his vehicle and aggressively drove at one of the patrons, rammed his car and pinned him against it," said Peter Leon, Barrie Police Services.

They say the man fled the scene "driving in an aggressive and dangerous manner."

The accused allegedly struck a police cruiser and sideswiped an ambulance responding to the call for service.

No one was injured, but the vehicles were damaged, police say.

The 33-year-old man faces nine criminal charges:

Assault

Assault with a weapon

Aggravated assault

Dangerous operation

Three counts of failing to remain

Flight from a peace officer

Failure to comply with a release order

He was held in police custody overnight to await a bail hearing.