Man wanted in connection with violent Barrie parking lot incident

Police are hoping to identify a man wanted in connection with a bizarre chain of events that started in a Barrie parking lot Tuesday night.

According to police, the suspect got involved in an altercation with two individuals who were talking in a Big Bay Point Road parking lot.

"The suspect got into his vehicle and aggressively drove at one of the patrons, rammed his car and pinned him against it," said Peter Leon, Barrie Police Services.

Police say the man then took off on Fairview Road and struck a police cruiser as it tried to stop the vehicle.

"A responding ambulance was then side-swiped on the driver's side," Leon added.

Police say the accused was driving a maroon Chevrolet Equinox.

He is described as being in his late 20s to early 30s, five feet nine inches tall, 150 to 170lbs, with short hair and a beard. He also has a tattoo on his neck in writing.

The accused is wanted for dangerous driving, three counts of failing to remain, and failing to stop.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Barrie Police Services at 705-725-7025 ext. 2129.